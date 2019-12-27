Rail services between Edinburgh and Glasgow are set to resume on Sunday morning after commuters were plunged into festive travel chaos by major engineering works on the route.

Network Rail closed access to Waverley via Haymarket while a project to replace 250m of track and four sets of points at the station was completed over Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Upgrade works are set to be completed by Saturday evening, but those hoping to travel between the two cities are being warned to plan alternative routes until Sunday morning, when rail services resume.

The Haymarket junction is one of the busiest parts of Scotland’s rail network, with up to 30 trains passing through it every hour.

Services have been temporarily replaced by a replacement bus service to Linlithgow from Edinburgh.

Passengers travelling in the opposite direction dismount at Linlithgow and transfer to Waverley by bus.

Liam Sumpter, Network Rail Scotland route director, said: "Haymarket East junction is a key part of Scotland's Railway and is used by hundreds of trains a day travelling to destinations across Scotland and England.

"We understand the inconvenience this work will cause to some passengers, but renewing such a complex piece of our railway cannot be accomplished without a short-term closure of the line."

He added: "Our engineers have carefully planned this project to be completed as quickly as possible and we are working hard alongside our train operators to keep passengers informed of the changes to services during this important investment in the railway."

Trains resume on the route at 10:00 on Sunday, December 29.