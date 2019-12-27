A man has died and three people have been left injured after two overnight fires in the space of a few hours in Glasgow.

Emergency services were called to the city centre, near the Trongate, to tackle a building fire at around 1.35am.

Three appliances including one aerial appliance were sent to extinguish the blaze on Parnie Street.

Police say one man was recovered from the building and received treatment from staff, however he died on the scene.

A spokesperson for the force told the Glasgow Times: "At 1.40am on Friday, police were called to reports of a fire on Parnie Street in Glasgow.

"One man was removed from the building and treated by ambulance staff however he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

There are no details yet of the man's identity.

A Scottish Fire and Recue Service spokesperson added: "We were alerted at 1.35am on Friday, December 27 to reports of a dwelling fire on Parnie Street, Glasgow.

"Three fire appliances and one aerial appliance were mobilised to the scene where crews extinguished a fire on the second floor within a three-storey building.

"One appliance remains in attendance."

Just hours later, crews once again descended on a fire - this time at a block of flats in the Knightswood area of the city at around 5am.

Crews used an aerial appliance to tackle the blaze on the 22nd floor on Kirkton Avenue, which left two people needing hospital treatment.

Crews remained in attendance by midday.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesperson confirmed: “Four fire and one aerial appliance were mobilised to the scene, where crews extinguished a fire in a 22nd-floor property.

"There were three casualties passed into the care of Scottish Ambulance Service, two of which required to be transported to hospital.”