Robbers have stolen cash as it was being delivered to a bank in the early hours of the morning.
Police are investigating whether the incident outside the Clydesdale in Main Street in the Baillieston area of Glasgow is linked to a similar raid earlier this month at a bank in nearby Riddrie during which a five-figure sum of cash was stolen.
In the latest robbery, two men approached the cash delivery workers at around 2.10am this morning.
One of the workers was assaulted before the thieves fled the scene with a large sum of cash in a green Vauxhall Adam car, which was later recovered a short distance away.
They are then believed to have got into a silver car and left the area.
The staff member assaulted did not need medical treatment.
Police are appealing for information and have urged people to check CCTV and dash-cam footage for any sign of the suspects.
Detective Sergeant Graham McCreadie from Govan CID said: "We're continuing to investigate an incident of a similar nature at a bank on Smithycroft Road on Tuesday December 17 and are seeking to establish any link between these incidents."
The suspects in the latest raid both have Scottish accents, with one of stocky build wearing a grey tracksuit and the other of slimmer build wearing dark-coloured clothing.
