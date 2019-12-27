A HUGE blaze has ripped through a housing development in Glasgow's southside.

The blaze took hold at an under-construction building on Riverford Road, Pollokshaws shortly after 7pm tonight.

Emergency services are at the scene.

Video from the scene shows flames taking hold of the roof of a building that is surrounded by scaffolding.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesman confirmed they were in attendance but did not give further detail at this time.