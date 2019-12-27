FIRE crews were last night desperately trying to tackle a huge blaze as it rips through a housing development in Glasgow's Southside.

The fire took hold at an under-construction building on Riverford Road in Pollokshaws shortly after 7pm.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service deployed 15 appliances to the scene, with footage circulating on social media showing flames and smoke billowing into the air.

The building is currently surrounding by scaffolding.

Another fire in Glasgow south side. This time a set of flats which were in the process of being built... #glasgow #glasgowFire #fire pic.twitter.com/6OugGh4ypy — Lynne (@clicksnapview) December 27, 2019

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed on Twitter: "We were alerted tonight to reports of a fire at Riverford Road, Glasgow.

"Operations Control mobilised fifteen appliances to the scene, where they were met with a fire within a five-storey building.

"Crews are working to contain the fire."

We earlier told how a man had died and three others were left injured after two seperate blazes in the early hours of Friday.

Fire crews were called to Parnie Street at 1.35am and later to Kirkton Avenue at around 5am.