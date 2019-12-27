COLIN WEIR, the Euromillions winner who recently bought a controlling stake in Partick Thistle, has died at the age of 71 after a short illness.
Weir and his then wife Christine won £161million in the Euromillions lottery in 2011 and was a benefactor of Partick Thistle since, helping to fund the club's youth academy and erase its debt.
His company, Three Black Cats, bought a controlling stake of Partick Thistle in November, with Weir promising to transfer the shares to supporters by March 2020.
Colin and Christine set up the Weir Charitable Trust in 2013, donating to causes close to their hearts.
Thistle's youth academy is now named after Weir, as is one of the stands at Firhill.
A spokeswoman for his personal lawyers told the Press Association: "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Colin Weir earlier today after a short illness.
"We would ask for privacy for his family and friends at this distressing time.
"No further comment will be made other than to offer sincere thanks to the staff of University Hospital Ayr for their care and compassion."
More to follow.
