COMEDIAN Susan Calman has spoken of the "most incredible honour" in hosting BBC Scotland's Hogmanay show this year.

Calman, 45, will take over the role played by Hogmanay icon Jackie Bird for the past 20 years, when she fronts the channel's iconic New Year celebrations.

The stand up comic and former Strictly star will look back over 2019 in Susan Calman’s Not Quite End Of Year show at 9pm, then return at 11.30pm to see the nation through the bells with fellow comedian Des Clarke and presenter Amy Irons as well as a host of guests.

She said: "It’s an institution I’ve grown up with and to be part of that is the most incredible honour.

"Watching Hogmanay on BBC Scotland brings back so many lovely family memories and I think it’s the same for most people in Scotland. It’s an unbelievable privilege to be part of it."

Calman recalled being allowed to stay up past midnight to watch the build up to the bells and the following celebrations as a child.

She said: "Watching Scotch And Wry was always a big thing, and then sticking with BBC Scotland until after the Bells. The family would all be round, and we’d sit with a glass of Gran’s ginger wine, the kind that could strip paint.

"Right after the Bells, Dad would go out with the dogs and then come back in with some firelighters to first-foot us. I think having those traditions is the same for most people in Scotland - thinking of it brings back lovely memories."

She said family members including her parents, sister and young niece and nephew will tune in to watch her, and create their own memories.

She said: "My family will definitely be watching. Mum and dad are really excited. I’m sure my mother will text me and let me know what she thinks of it.

"My sister lives in London now, but for Hogmanay she comes up to Scotland with her kids -- my niece and nephew -- who are seven and five. The kids normally go to bed on Hogmanay, but they might be allowed to stay up a bit later to see Auntie Susan this year.

"I’m sure they’ll all sit with my Gran’s recipe ginger wine, which my mum now makes, and watch the show. It’s nice to keep those traditions going for the next generation."

In Susan Calman’s Not Quite End Of Year show, she will be joined on the sofa by Scottish stars including movie legend James Cosmo and Guilt actor Mark Bonnar. Scotland's women’s football team captain Rachel Corsie and boxing world champion Josh Taylor will also appear, while there will be music from Scots bands Travis and Twin Atlantic.

Calman will then be joined by Clarke and Irons for Hogmanay 2019. Line of Duty star Martin Compston and Still Game’s Jane McCarry will join the sofa line-up, with traditional music by award-winning Elephant Sessions along with folk star Julie Fowlis, who’ll lead the crowd in Auld Lang Syne.

Celebrations from around Scotland will be a central part of the show. Clarke will be out and about in Edinburgh in the countdown to the Bells while Irons reports live from the historic Fireballs Ceremony in Stonehaven.

Calman said: "I think we’ve got a brilliant show lined up -- a really welcoming, funny and warm programme that reflects what modern Scotland is all about. I love the chat show format – I really enjoy talking to people and hearing their stories and we want it feel as though you’ve just had some extra friends pop round to your living room.

"It’s full of people you know, people who’ll make you happy. We’ve got a great mix of guests, from big movie and telly stars, to some of our country’s most-respected sports people and, of course, there’s going to be some brilliant music."

Calman will be the first new main presenter to host BBC Scotland's Hogmanay output since 1999 when newreader Jackie Bird took on the role. Ms Bird announced in September that she would not host the coverage this year, saying she is would be "up for a party" on her night off instead of counting down to midnight with the nation for the first time in 20 years.

Calman added: "I’m 45, and I’ve spent half my life watching Jackie Bird on BBC Scotland at New Year and I just feel that if I can carry on the legacy that she’s put in place, then I’ll be doing a good job.

"If I can be half as recognisable as the face of Hogmanay as Jackie has been, then I’d be delighted, because she’s amazing.

"I think what’s really important about the show is that it’s for people who are sitting among 100 family and friends at home or people who are watching alone. The television is company for a lot of people watching alone and I want it to be good company. I want it to feel like friends chatting and everyone feeling welcome to join in."

Comedian Clarke, 38, described his honour at taking part in the annual TV celebration -- and being asked to perform the iconic countdown to the bells live from the streets of the capital.

He said: "It’s the biggest gig of my life. It’s a huge honour to see in the New Year on BBC Scotland -- it’s iconic. It’s the biggest TV of the year that we do in Scotland and I have the honour of counting down that moment till midnight.

"There’s only very few people who’ve done that and I feel really privileged. You feel for those few seconds you’re in charge of the nation. It’s all on my shoulders, I can’t get this count wrong. Without a doubt this will be the most important ten seconds of my life.

"I’m used to working live and thinking on my feet, and it’ll be great to be broadcasting from Edinburgh, with all the crowds and the fireworks and the celebrations. But there’s always that pressure of making sure you get it right because everyone’s watching. The excitement will take over though, I’m sure. I’m buzzing about it.

"It’s a show that’s unique, in a way. We all binge on box sets these days but this is one show that you have to watch live and you have to watch together."

He added: "Scotland does Hogmanay better than anyone else in the world and I’m so looking forward to bringing that into everyone’s living room with Hogmanay 2019."

Amy Irons, 28, who is best known for presenting sport on BBC Scotland news programme, said: "Getting together with family and friends for Hogmanay is always something I look forward to and we’d always have the BBC Scotland countdown on in the background. So it will be strange to be on the telly this year instead of watching it."

* Susan Calman’s Not Quite End Of Year Show, Tuesday 31 December, BBC Scotland, 9.00pm-9.30pm.

* Hogmanay 2019, Tuesday 31 December, BBC One Scotland & BBC Scotland, 11.30pm – 12.30am