I CHOKED on my cornflakes this morning when I read that Keir Bloomer, chairman of Reform Scotland’s Commission on School Reform, was critical of the way Curriculum for Excellence was having the effect of cutting the number of subjects many youngsters take in S4 as this same Keir Bloomer was largely the architect of Curriculum for Excellence (CfE) and was often described as such in your pages a few years ago (“Reforms chief’s plea for end to ‘postcode lottery’ in education”, The Herald, December 27). Moreover, the problems that are now becoming apparent are not “unintended consequences” but were a design flaw that was obvious to many from the word go.

I sat on the Curriculum for Excellence Development Committee and from that position argued fiercely but in vain that, if youngsters had to follow a broad education for the first three years of their secondary education, there simply was not enough time to take more than five or, at a push, six exam subjects in S4. Whilst I was making this argument from within, others like the Royal Society of Edinburgh and the Scottish Mathematical Council were making the same argument from outside. We were all ignored because the focus was not to be on learning subjects but on developing rounded people to satisfy the four capacities – responsible citizens, successful learners, confident individuals and effective contributors – concepts so ephemeral that you could move the adjectives and nouns around without seriously changing the meanings.

As for criticising the postcode lottery which determines the number of subjects youngsters do in S4, this too was a design feature. The idea was to hand teachers and schools the responsibility for what they taught which in turn was meant to suit the needs and interests of their pupils. There was to be no national course. It is not surprising that large secondaries in middle-class areas quickly decided the “needs and interests” of their pupils were best met by teaching eight subjects and that these courses would, as with Standard Grade, start in S3. Meanwhile others, often small schools with more limited staffing, opted for teaching fewer courses.

The problems that are now being identified with Curriculum for Excellence are design features that were obvious from the start. It is good that they are finally being acknowledged.

Judith Gillespie, Edinburgh EH9.

YOUR article on the Scottish Labour Party criticisms regarding the performance of the SNP Government in Holyrood in not talking openly and constructively about education is to be expected (“Labour slams education levels in absence of debate at Holyrood”, The Herald, December 26).

The issues seem to me to be far wider than the SNP policy on “closing the attainment gap”. It seems to me that one of the main issues is the definition of the word “attainment” in the context of employability and the real marketplace in the coming decades.

The SNP policy appears to be stuck in the past with an essentially Darwinian philosophy of educational competition to get into a university.

It has a wonderful opportunity to steer away from this medieval route into contributing to society. It should begin the process by reversing the public indoctrination which makes it think that higher education alone makes people more intelligent – it only educates them in some field or fields of human learning.

As we approach the end of the first two decades of this century let us hope that the Scottish Government will become world leaders in creating and implementing the toolkit needed to establish a new mindset on education. Such action could be the start of influencing a way of thinking where parity of esteem becomes embedded between academic and vocational learning.

Bill Brown, Milngavie.

WHILST agreeing with Denis Bruce (Letters, December 23) that teaching can be a very challenging and highly stressful job, it should be noted that his proposed solutions to ameliorate their workload and working conditions are somewhat simplistic and not a little unrealistic. Mr Bruce is obviously not an advocate of social inclusion in our schools with somewhat archaic references to "holding back young people for remediation" and teachers "herding" pupils into class.

He also blandly criticises group teaching as being responsible for a poor learning and teaching environment which hampers classroom discipline. On the contrary, a variety of teaching methodology should always be planned and employed by teachers to stimulate the young people in their charge and to support the plethora of ways by which young people can learn.

Mr Bruce's observations regarding today's Scottish schools could be described euphemistically as antiquated. His proposition that young people and the adults responsible for them sign up to a school contract or face exclusion is not just fanciful but draconian and discriminatory. Young people should recognise a school's ethos and values in a well-organised, well-run school, where tolerance and a generosity of spirit pervade school rules and expectations without the need for worthless paper exercises.

Teaching in the 21st century is a much more complicated and demanding job that it has ever been before. Pressure from local authorities with quixotic accountability agendas often hampers the best efforts of school management and teaching staffs to provide a secure and fair educational environment for all young people and the wider community.

I agree with Mr Bruce that Scottish teachers require more resources and support in and out with the testing arena of the classroom. Inspirational teachers shape and develop the lives of youngsters to help form the people they will become. There are few more rewarding or important jobs in our society and any future reforms to curriculum or pastoral matters must include the voice of those at the chalkface of Scottish education.

Owen Kelly, Stirling.

