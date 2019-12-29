THE waters are calling. So, dive in. The Year of Coast And Waters is an invitation to get out there and revel in our lochs, rivers, burns, shores and seas. Starting on Wednesday, it’s set to be one long carnival of watery love,. To kick it off Edinburgh’s Hogmanay’s A Message From The Skies will take a Shorelines theme, projecting onto walls of the city words from some of our finest writers and artists – Irvine Welsh, Kathleen Jamie, Kayus Bankole, Charlotte Runcie and Robin Robertson.

The Clyde will call for us next, when on January 18, Storm, a ten metres tall puppet folkloric giant, hair of kelp and voice the chorus of the waves, appears at Celtic Connections’ Coastal Connections Day, rising from the river and “bringing together a tide of people for a carnival of colour”. Celtic Connections will also host musicians from over twenty islands, coasts and peninsulas performing, including Tiree-based Skerryvore, Oban-founded Capercaillie, Hebridean super-group Daimh, North Uist's Julie Fowlis and Orkney roots groups Gnoss and Fara. Storm will also visit other areas of the country throughout the year.