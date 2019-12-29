SINCE the House of Commons was first televised in 1989, politicians have been receiving advice on what to wear, how to speak and what to say to make them more appealing to voters.

But today they are considered the least trusted of all UK professions, with almost 80 per cent of the public complaining they cannot believe what they say or their motivations for becoming a politician in the first place.

Former advisors and members of Scotland's biggest political parties have spoken about their concerns in the decline in transparency and attempts to avoid being scrutinised.

One ex-spin doctor has apologised for his role in encouraging dishonesty, while another said the public need to see "genuine personalities, not manicured robots" in the latest batch of MPs.

Andy McIver, who was a Scottish Conservative advisor until 2007, urged new MPs to break the cycle of avoidance and try to bring back the trust that he himself helped to erode more than a decade ago.

He said: "I taught them how not to answer questions, how to evade and avoid. I didn’t realise at the time that I was part of the problem. That’s why I’m so desperate for it to end.

"What we taught them to do is take a question and then immediately change the question in order to give the answer you want to give.

"Politicians and advisers suffer from perpetual bunker mentality. What I have realised in my time out is that politicians and advisors have not kept up with public opinion.

"There was a time in the post-Blair era where polish and spin, if you want to call it that, actually still sold quite well.

"What politicians have failed to realise is that we have actually left that era now... that the public want different answers and a different tone."

McIver admitted that before he left political advisory work in 2007 he taught politicians certain techniques which he deeply regrets now.

He explained: "Say I’m the pensions minister and you ask 'Am I going to have a pension when I retire in 30 years' time?'

"I’ll say that people have paid their national insurance, they’ve worked hard and people really deserve pensions and we’re working hard to make sure it’s up by 'X' amount per week, by a certain date.

"Of course, that isn’t an answer to the question. The answer is often unpalatable, it’s the politicians who talk themselves into it being unpalatable so it’s a vicious cycle.

"The honest answer is that national insurance isn’t paying for pensions, national insurance is an income tax and current taxpayers pay for current pensioners, so the concept of paying into a pension is false.

"We have a problem with more older people and fewer workers, and demographics make that a significant problem in the future. So what we need is people to pay into occupational pensions, to try and reshape the pensions system.'

"That is the honest answer but there is now way in hell a serving pensions minster is going to say that.

"If they do, the front page of The Guardian the next day will be ‘Tories to abolish pensions’.

"That’s not a fair headline, but that’s the risk that you take. They are not willing to take that risk."

According to some academic studies, while attempting to appear just like any other man on the street, the over-analysed, manicured version of normality often makes politicians appear more unrelateable to voters.

In America, firms with titles such as 'Political Icon' and ' The London Image Institute' boast that they can give politicians a complete makeover, advising them how to dress, what tone of voice they should use, and even the most appropriate way to walk into a room.

At Westminster, already some of the newest cohort of MPs can be seen using phrases, hand gestures and avoidance tactics familiar to their more experienced colleagues when being interviewed, or when speaking in the chamber.

Several of the newbies can be seen using the close-fist thumb-pointing hand gesture when attempting to answer questions, used so often by Bill Clinton during his term as President that it has been dubbed 'Clinton Thumb'.

Others have been heard saying 'let me be clear', heard repeatedly by Obama, then David Cameron and Theresa May when trying to emphasise their points.

The Herald on Sunday spoke to a former Labour spin doctor and a former SNP politician about their views on the makings of a modern politician.

Both men didn't want their identities disclosed as they feared their admissions may impact their current jobs, or their standing within the political sphere.

The former SNP politician said that the party put a "huge amount" of focus on its image which extends to their most prominent and well-known members.

He explained: "It's no secret that the SNP is a polished, well-oiled machine. You can see by the way all the politicians mimic the same messages, they all look well-presented, you rarely see anyone slipping up. Even those who have never been politicians before, when they get elected you can see they are immediately very polished.

"In the General Election campaign this year Nicola Sturgeon came out on top of the TV debates, I think most people agreed on that. Part of that is because she has been used to this type of coaching and advice on how to present herself, and how to answer questions, for a long time. She is also a very skilled speaker, of course, but it doesn't always come completely naturally to others."

The need to appear presentable, he argued, is just as important as having a strong, honest message about policy and your own views.

He explained: "When I was a [elected], I would be told to practice in front of a mirror and focus on how I came across, how I looked all the time. There is a huge amount of emphasis on that now, how you appear.

"I'd say its almost as important as what you are actually saying and what you stand for. That shouldn't be the case, but because there is so much scrutiny now by the media and you are on television, being photographed a lot and there is pressure to make sure you look like you're in control."

When asked if he felt there was a risk that politicians are starting to appear the same, regardless of which party they are from, he said: "Well yes, I can see that the public might be starting to think politicians are just cardboard cut outs with rosettes stuck on representing whatever party they are from, maybe a matching tie or dress in their party's colour. That's all that seems to distinguish them now in many cases, I would agree with that. People need to see personalities, genuine ones. Not manicured robots."

For the former Labour advisor, the legacy of Tony Blair and Alistair Campbell, has had a huge impact on how politicians feel they must come across and how advisors should do their jobs.

He said: "It's a massive problem, I admit that. But you can't win if you are an advisor to, for example, Jeremy Corbyn, and you tell him to go on TV and answer a question with whatever he likes and just be honest with people.

"That won't count at the ballot box. Because then Boris Johnson goes on with his massive team of spin doctors, image consultants and whatever else, doesn't answer questions, talks incessantly, and yet somehow he is still seen as the better option, he still wins the election, and Corbyn is slated in the media.

"In order to actually be in with a chance, you have to start polishing him up a bit. If all politicians stopped spinning, and the media stopped jumping down people's throats for giving honest answers, I think we'd not be in this position today."

Avoid the question

Everyone knows politicians are masters at avoiding questions, but not many know they are actually trained this way. Techniques include question the question, attack the question, ignore the question and repeat the answer to your previous question.

Michael Gove is well known for avoiding giving straight answers. In April this year, when asked if he had ruined his chances of becoming the Conservative Party leader by admitting he had used cocaine, he answered: "I am looking forward to going to Cabinet and I very much hope we are making progress on meeting our net zero targets on greenhouse gases."

Look the part

Politicians are urged to look polished and smart, while also being able to appeal to the general public. Many women in particular opt for form-fitting dresses in one bright colour, paired with heels and a blazer. Men typically wear a dark blue suit, light shirt and a tie which reflects their political party.

Joe Swinson was known for her colourful dresses and stand-out earrings during the general election campaign this year, while Jeremy Corbyn has brushed up his imagine since he became Labour leader.

Don't tell the truth

If the truthful answer will generate negative publicity, or is thought to be 'unpalatable' for voters, the advice often is to simply avoid telling the truth. The best example was Nigel Farage's promise of £350m a week for the NHS after Brexit - a figure which simply was not true.

Have a catchphrase

A catchy simple phrase which can become an earworm to voters is advisable for any politician, particularly during campaigns. Theresa May caught attention with 'Strong and Stable', while Boris Johnson secured success this year with 'Get Brexit Done'. The Labour party were thought to have lost the election in part due to their lack of simple, effective catchphrase.

Perfect your hand gestures, particularly 'Clinton thumb'

Pointing using the index finger is too aggressive, while a clenched fist symbolises frustration. Instead, the most popular hand-gesture is known as 'Clinton thumb'.

Tony Blair, David Cameron and Theresa May were all fans of it while in office. While Boris Johnson does use it occasionally, he has also been known to try out Donald Trump's characteristic thumb and forefinger circular gesture.