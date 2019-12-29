THE LOSS of hundreds of science technicians from Scotland's schools could see pupils missing out on vital support, Labour has claimed.

Figures obtained by the party under a freedom of information request show there are the full-time equivalent of 879 science, technology, engineering and maths (Stem) technicians - 333 fewer than there were in 2010.

Labour said that represents a decrease of almost 30% over the period, and have raised concerns that the decline in technicians might lead to a lack of doctors and scientists in the country in future.

They have also warned that children are missing out due to the reduction.

Iain Gray, Scottish Labour's education spokesman, said: "It is worrying that pupils of all ages may be missing out on the vital support that technicians could provide to their learning experience."

He also claimed the reduction could contribute to a lack of scientists, doctors and engineers in Scotland in future.

He said: "Technicians can help to facilitate the learning of critical skills our next generation need for the jobs of the future.

"This situation, added to the sizeable drop in attainment in recent years, presents us with the possibility of a Scotland lacking in new scientists, engineers and doctors.

"The Government needs to realise that technicians are essential in helping to train Scotland's future workforce and the SNP must therefore ensure local authorities are properly funded and can afford this indispensable workforce."

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: "We are committed to ensuring children and young people are equipped with the Stem skills they will need in later life, as evidenced by our Stem Education and Training strategy, and a network of specialist advisers is working with local authorities to deliver this.

"For the second year running, we have provided bursaries of £20,000 to career changers to support teacher training in certain Stem subjects where demand is at its greatest.

"This is in addition to a £1.9 million grants programme to increase Stem support for primary and secondary school teachers, school technicians and early and community learning practitioners, including for mathematics and engineering, which is being delivered by Education Scotland."