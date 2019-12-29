ONE big question will exercise us all in 2020: whither the BBC? It is, I guess, under threat, particularly as regards its funding. But should we care?

What if we lose it? Think about it. The. Bee. Bee. Cee. Gee surely losing it would be unthinkable?

Imagine that, without the BBC, all broadcasting was run by the free market, the stable and entirely sane system that brings us footballers’ wages and property prices. Without the state to save us, we’d be in a dog-eat-dog free-for-all, ken? So how would we manage without a state broadcaster bringing us together and looking after us?

Some of you are laughing, which is disgraceful, even if a part of me is tittering too. Once more, you say, I’ve over-egged the p. Well, maybe, and perhaps I say maybe because the BBC, swayed ironically enough by the market, has lost its way.

Over the festive period, from what I’ve read, its updates of the classics were all swear words, rudeness and mumbling. For some time now, it has tried to become trendy when it should have striven to remain a bastion of decency, something immutable, like the Royal Family, but with fewer sex scandals.

I say “from what I’ve read” because I hardly ever watch it and, indeed, I’m fed up paying 12 or 13 quid a month to watch half an hour of football every week. I didn’t watch one thing over Christmas. I haven’t seen one minute of the new BBC Scotland channel. I like BBC Alba, but generally only make an effort to watch it when Hibs are on.

I’m not getting bang for my Beeb, and have to conclude that only the free market can save us from this state-sponsored robbery. One reads of terrible campaigns of harassment against people who don’t pay for a licence on account of the arguably understandable grounds that they don’t have a television set.

So, what’s the alternative funding model? Well, a voluntary monthly subscription, as happens with Netflix, is the best anyone can come up with. But, from my point of view, it would be better paying a small amount per programme, as I could end up just shelling out 12 or 13 quid again to watch 30 minutes of football.

And what sort of BBC would we get anyway? As just another competitor in the market, it could hardly claim to speak for the nation(s). Would it still strive, on paper, for objectivity? Or has it jettisoned that Platonic ideal already?

I don’t believe that it has, but some reporters definitely let it down. This is particularly noticeable on Twitter, the spasmodic nature of which has unleashed peculiar partialities, as if they were writing while off-duty. Or drunk. Now, at least, the broadcaster is clamping down on their journalists “going rogue” on Twitter.

But how could they do such things in the first place? Don’t they know they’re supposed to at least strive for objectivity? Don’t they get a lecture and a special pack when they join up?

I don’t know what’s going to happen to the BBC. Even if I didn’t subscribe to it, I’d still like to know it was there. But it has to regain its respectability. If it’s to go forward in 2020 it must go backward to rediscover a sense of decorum, responsibility and objectivity.

It must not lower itself to compete with the shallow, shilpit amateurishness of the other broadcasters such as Channel 4. But to maintain any kind of quality, it will need cash. And, at the moment, I’m sick of giving it mine.

It's official: exercise is rubbish

I’M making one New Year’s resolution: to go to the gym less. Currently, I go twice a week and what good has it done me? None. Not an inch or an ounce of improvement. Toned, you could say, if you were blindfolded in a darkened room.

I’m fed up with it. Other fellows get muscles, but nothing is ever added to me – and nothing taken away. I’ve lifted weights and all manner of Heath-Robinson equipment for years and still have arms like pencils.

As for the idea that working out makes you burn calories: does it, aye? All I’ve done, with regular working out, is put on weight. And, no, it isn’t muscle.

More news just in: the only way to shed pounds is to stop eating bread and potatoes. I refuse to do either. Life is crap enough as it is.

And here’s another home truth: no amount of yoga, pilates or the gym can change the shape of your body or give you better posture. That’s determined in adolescence. If you played sports and so forth in adolescence you’re probably fine. If, like me, you went about hunched against the world, that’s how you remain. Exercise: it’s all rubbish.

Join up thinking

AT the time of going to press, I’ve no plans to join the Army. You titter. But they’re casting their net ever wider.

Last year, it was “snowflakes” they targeted, with plans for the country’s first line of defence to be over-sensitive wimps who’d defeat the enemy by “cancelling” them. (If you’re oot the loop, cancelling means casting into the wilderness anyone deemed politically incorrect).

This year, the tactic is the more traditional one of saying you’ll get a right good personality if you join up, on account of all the marching up and doon. This, they argue, is better than becoming neurotic through worrying about “likes” on social media.

To this end, they’re using images of somebody’s end. Kim Kardashian’s, to be precise. That lassie’s pulchritudinous bahookey made her a social media star. But few folk have bums as interesting, so the game’s a bogey and your tea’s oot.

In the meantime, I await the new recruiting campaign for a hitherto untapped demographic: “Sad old bloke who drinks too much and has a dodgy knee? Well, we’re looking for people who enjoy sitting around moaning all day. We’ll put you in the front line to demoralise Britain’s enemies. Join today!”