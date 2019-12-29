Nicola Sturgeon has led the tributes to the Lanark author Alasdair Gray, who has died at the age of 85.

The renowned artist passed away on Sunday morning at the Queen Elizabeth hospital in his native Glasgow surrounded by family following a short illness.

The First Minister described the author, who designed, illustrated and wrote more than 30 books, as “one of the brightest intellectual and creative lights Scotland has known in modern times.”

As an artist, Gray created several murals in his native Glasgow, while his work is also on display in galleries ranging from the V&A to the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art.

In a statement shared by publishers Canongate, Mr Gray’s family said: “He was unique and irreplaceable and we will miss him greatly.”

“We would like to thank Alasdair’s many friends for their love and support, especially in recent years, together with the staff of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Glasgow, who treated him and us with such care and sensitivity during his short illness.”

Posting on Twitter, Ms Sturgeon, who cited ‘Poor Things’ as her favourite of Gray’s works, wrote: “He’ll be remembered best for the masterpiece that is Lanark, but everything he wrote reflected his brilliance. Today, we mourn the loss of a genius, and think of his family.”

“While many of us will think of Alasdair Gray first and foremost as a brilliant and innovative writer, he was also a hugely talented artist. A true polymath, he was one of the brightest intellectual and creative lights Scotland has known in modern times.”