GEORGE MAIR

HUNDREDS of police are expected to be on the streets of Edinburgh for Hogmanay as Scotland's capital city prepares to welcome more than 100,000 revellers for the bells.

Police Scotland yesterday promised "a reassuring presence" tomorrow night, as Edinburgh hosts the world's biggest Hogmanay street party.

Up to 180,000 people will descend on the city for the official three day programme of events, which could reach one billion people across the world watching on television or online.

Chief Superintendent Alan Waddell said the police focus throughout the events would be safety.

He said: "It's a significant policing operation, and one of the largest that we have in Scotland every year. We have a blend of tactics that are available to us and experienced command teams in place to deliver the event.

"We are expecting 180,000 people over the three days and 75,000 at the Hogmanay events. There is a footprint in Edinburgh beyond the event arena so we can expect to have upwards of 100,000 in the city.

"Edinburgh's Hogmanay is iconic for Edinburgh and for Scotland. It's an event that sells Scotland so we want it to run as well as we can, and all of the partners involved are of the same mindset."

The UK terror threat is currently classed as "substantial", although Police Scotland said there was absolutely no specific intelligence to suggest that there is any terror threat to Edinburgh's Hogmanay.

However, hundreds of officers from all over Scotland will be on duty alongside event stewards, and revellers can expect to see armed police. As in previous years there will also be some road closures and revellers can expect to be searched. Other measures in place include a no fly zone above official festive events, including a ban on drones.

Revellers are also advised to plan their transport to and from events, drink responsibly, and prepare for the elements.

CS Waddell added: "A reassuring presence is what we are aiming to have, so that people enjoying their night can see us and feel suitably reassured but we don't want to alarm anybody. We are planning for a safe event. The message is simple, come and enjoy the event but be vigilant."

The Met Office assured Hogmanay revellers they can expect "dry and quite mild" weather to bring in the New Year.

Superstar DJ and producer Mark Ronson is the first DJ to headline Hogmanay in the Gardens, has also composed the soundtrack to the city's iconic midnight firework display, which he will perform live with a 12 piece all-female string orchestra.

Ed Bartlam, Edinburgh's Hogmanay Director, said: "Mark Ronson is a huge international name and we are extremely pleased to have him.

"This is the first year we have commissioned the Hogmanay headline act to compose the music for the fireworks. It's an extraordinary logistical achievement."

Alongside Ronson on the night will be global anthemic hitmakers Rudimental DJ and Glasgow’s collective soundsystem, Mungo’s Hi Fi. Artists performing in The Street Party this year include Scottish acts VanIves, indie rock heroes Idlewild and The Snuts. Marc Almond will headline the Waverley Stage.