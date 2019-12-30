The chief of police says two parishioners shot and killed a gunman who opened fire in a church near Fort Worth, Texas.
White Settlement Police Department Chief JP Bevering said during a news conference that the shooter fired once in the West Freeway Church of Christ before congregants retaliated to cut his assault short.
Officials say one other person was shot and killed in the attack on Sunday morning and another was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Authorities have released no names.
