A total of 96 police officers have been investigated for speeding while on duty over the last four years, the PA news agency can reveal.

Figures obtained from Police Scotland show a year-on-year rise in the number of incidents, with 16 in the financial year 2016-2017, 28 in 2017-2018, 29 in 2018-2019 and 23 since April for the year 2019-2020.

The numbers relate to complaints and conduct cases held on the Professional Standards Department database and received between April 1 2016 and November 15 2019, when the officer was found to be speeding on duty.

The force said when an allegation an officer has committed a criminal offence is received it is “assessed, investigated and must be reported to the procurator fiscal at the Criminal Allegations Against the Police Division (CAAPD)”.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Speirs said: “Police Scotland expects all officers and staff to uphold the highest standards of personal and professional integrity, and this extends to their driving both when on and off duty.

“If an officer is reported for his or her standard of driving when on duty, then such matters are reported to Complaints Against the Police Division at Crown Office and not dealt with as a fixed-penalty ticket.

“While off duty, all officers are treated in the same manner as any member of the public would be.

“Only when such matters are fully concluded through the court system will Police Scotland consider any internal misconduct matters and this is done on a case by case basis.”