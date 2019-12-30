Peter Kay has been pictured for the first time in eight months, after distancing himself from a Channel 5 documentary about his career.

The 46-year-old comedian, who has not been seen in public since April, was photographed at the Peter Pan pantomime in Crewe alongside comedy double act Tommy Cannon and Bobby Ball and former X Factor star Chico Slimani, who are all starring in the show.

READ MORE: Peter Kay cancels first live tour in eight years

In a picture published in The Sun newspaper, Kay is smiling broadly while dressed in a black jacket, with Slimani’s arm draped round his shoulders.

We do love a celebrity passenger on our tours, when we can't get one @PeterKay_co_uk will do instead! He kindly allowed a a photo with the driver and conductor on Boat 600 this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/jwBexnLsdd — Heritage Tram Tours (@BplHeritageTram) April 22, 2019

Kay, who cancelled his tour in December 2017, usually keeps a low profile and was last pictured, in cap and sunglasses, on a tram in Blackpool in April, a few weeks after appearing at a charity screening for his comedy series Car Share.

His latest appearance comes after a statement shared on Kay’s Twitter page said he had no involvement in the making of Peter Kay Comedy Genius: In His Own Words, which aired on Sunday night.

The message on his account said: “Very flattering of Channel 5 to commission the programme going out tonight, but just to let people known that ‘Peter Kay: In His Own Words’ has an incredibly misleading title, as it doesn’t feature any new interviews with Peter and all the footage is completely historic.

READ MORE: US college strips name of Scots founder in racism row

“The title also gives the impression that Peter has been involved in the making of this documentary, which he hasn’t.

“At all.”

The message, which appears to have been written by a representative for the comedian, came more than two months after the star last posted on the site.