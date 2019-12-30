REBECCA Long-Bailey has confirmed she is considering running to replace Jeremy Corbyn as leader of the Labour Party with a pledge to champion "progressive patriotism".

However, in her pitch for the leadership in an article in The Guardian she did not mention the constitutional battle over the Union once; nor did she refer to Mr Corbyn’s leadership, seen by many as a crucial factor in Labour’s worst election defeat since 1935.

Westminster-watchers regard Ms Long-Bailey as the favourite to take the Labour crown given she is seen as the Corbynite candidate and the party membership, which will decide the succession, remains largely Corbynite.

The Shadow Business Secretary blamed the party's "compromise solution" on Brexit as well as a lack of trust among voters for its crushing defeat at the General Election earlier this month.

In her article she said Labour's policy on Britain's EU membership "satisfied too few" but argued the party's policy agenda was popular.

"We didn't lose because of our commitment to scrap universal credit, invest in public services or abolish tuition fees," declared the 40-year-old MP for Salford and Eccles.

She claimed Labour "can win again" but said the party must first "come together" as she gave her backing to Angela Rayner, the Shadow Education Secretary, for the role of deputy leader in what some regard as the “dream ticket”.

"We are strongest when we stand together as a pluralist Labour family. That is why I'm not only considering standing to be leader but also supporting Angela Rayner as deputy," she wrote.

"Leadership means leading a team, working with every part of our movement and using all our party's talents to fight the Conservatives at every turn and map Labour's route back to power. Millions woke up to a nightmare on December 13. It's our duty to make sure that doesn't happen again."

Ms Long-Bailey produced what appeared to be her first campaign slogan: progressive patriotism.

She wrote: "From ex-miners in Blythe Valley to migrant cleaners in Brixton, from small businesses in Stoke-on-Trent to the self-employed in Salford, we have to unite our communities.

"Britain has a long history of patriotism rooted in working life, built upon unity and pride in the common interests and shared life of everyone.

"To win we must revive this progressive patriotism and solidarity in a form fit for modern Britain."

The frontbencher also suggested Labour had further to go in giving its members control of the party, writing: "Our promise to democratise society will ring hollow if we can't even democratise our own party."

Thus far, only two MPs have thrown their hat in the ring, Emily Thornberry, the Shadow Foreign Secretary, and Clive Lewis, the Shadow Treasury Minister.

However, Sir Keir Starmer, the Shadow Brexit Secretary, and Wigan MP Lisa Nandy, are also eyeing the possibility of entering the contest as is party Chairman Ian Lavery, who is said to be “considering all his options”.

Mr Lewis stressed that the drop-off in Labour support in some areas had not just happened at the December election but had been going on for decades.

Calling for a “fully analysis” of Labour’s landslide defeat, the Norwich South MP told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “So, to understand what actually went wrong with this vote, you need to look back further than just 2015 or 2010. It is like trying to work out the causes of the Second World War by going back no further than 1938. You have to go back to 1914 and possibly beyond.

“We have to work out why were we not able to connect to people in these heartlands, in the north, in the east Midlands? Why couldn’t we get our message across to them?” he asked.

Labour’s ruling National Executive Committee is due to meet next Monday to set out the rules and timescale for the leadership election, which is expected to begin the following day when MPs return to Westminster from their Christmas break.

For candidates to stand they need the support of 10 per cent of Labour MPs ie 21, five per cent of Constituency Labour Parties ie 33 or five per cent of the union/affiliates vote.

The new leader is expected to be in place by March.