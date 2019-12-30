Scottish media personality Phil MacHugh has joined the line up of guest artists at this year Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations.

The Edinburgh based TV anchor, who was named amongst "Scotland's Coolest" people, shared the excitement with his Instagram followers after it was announced that he will join hosts The Mac Twins live on stage at Princes Street festivities.

Earlier this month its was revealed that Edinburgh's official Hogmanay party will be live streamed around the world on Facebook and YouTube for the first time.

Phil will recap the highlights of the decade from the street party's main stage alongside official event hosts The Mac Twins and the show will include excerpts from the Hogmanay in the Gardens concert headlined by Mark Ronson.

The multi-camera coverage will start at 7.30pm and Phil is expected to be live from 7:50pm. Hosts will roam around the arena capturing songs from the music acts, the best of the street theatre, celebrity chats, meeting the audience as they get involved and sing their hearts out.

Phil said: "I am so proud to joining The Mac Twins at home in Edinburgh, on stage at the World's Largest Street Party.

"Edinburgh is a very special city during the festive season and Hogmanay has always been a big part of Scottish life so to be asked to take part is a huge honour. As a Gaelic speaker and proud gael, I have fond memories of getting ready for the bells and enjoying 'a good old Ceilidh' with friends and family - it doesn't get much bigger than Edinburgh so I can't wait to get the celebrations underway as well as remind viewers of the decades highlights from Edinburgh and beyond."

See www.facebook.com/edinburghshogmanay for the live stream.