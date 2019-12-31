ONE of the architects of Scotland 's school reforms has spoken out over its "flawed programme of implementation".

Dr Keir Bloomer, chair of the think-tank Reform Scotland’s Commission on School Reform, has raised his concerns less than a week after calling for an emergency halt to address a debilitating "postcode lottery" in educational opportunities.

It follows concerns the Curriculum for Excellence (CfE) reforms introduced to Scotland's schools from 2010 led to a narrowing of subject choice.

READ MORE: Architect of Scotland's school reforms calls for urgent halt amid fears of postcode lottery

In a letter he says that there have been some "worthwhile achievements" along the way with CfE but the "main story has been one of unimaginative technocratic guidance masquerading as curriculum thinking leading to a flawed programme of implementation."

The former education director added: "Warning signs were not clear from the start: they became evident as the strategic guidance was unveiled."

The think-tank has now called on the Scottish Government to urgently change its advice to schools so that all pupils are again permitted to sit eight exams in S4, rather than six under the new system.

Mr Bloomer, who helped draw up Scotland's school reforms but was not involved in their implementation, said last week that Scotland was seeing a postcode lottery where pupils who are capable of successfully sitting eight exams are being prevented from so doing.

He has responded to a letter that said warning signs of current problems over subject choice were clearly visible from the start.

"So long as the 'start' is taken to be the [2008] publication of Building the Curriculum 3, she is right," he said. " It created the problem by extending the curricular arrangements of first and second year into third. None of that, however, is present in the 2004 [Curriculum Review Group] policy paper.

"Indeed, the members of the Curriculum Review Group, far from wanting any such thing, saw the first two years of secondary as the weakest part of the school experience with a curriculum that was not so much broad as fragmented and chaotic.

Other people consider the implementation programme begun in 2010 to be the true Curriculum for Excellence. Many in the secondary sector identify it specifically with the new system of examination introduced from 2014 onwards. Again, these are legitimate positions."

The CfE has come under repeated scrutiny since it was instituted, with Professor Jim Scott of Dundee University saying last month that the system was having a "negative effect" on pupils.

Prof Scott's paper insisted that, had the Scottish Government known when the idea was mooted in 2006 about the issues it would cause, CfE would never have moved forward.