WE have barely recovered from Christmas, and we are not into the New Year, yet in some supermarkets we are now gearing up for Easter.

So no sooner have we celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ, supermarket shelves are now beginning to be stocked with Easter eggs which commemorates his crucifixion and resurrection.

There’s almost four months to go until Easter, but this hasn’t stopped the likes of Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Co-op and Waitrose shops from rolling out the seasonal treats.

Some have been reportedly stocking the chocolate treats from as early as Boxing Day - a full 109 days before Easter Sunday, which falls on April 12 in 2020.

Tracy Armstrong from Straiton, Ayrshire was among those who express their surprise on social media.

Supermarkets generally start selling Easter chocolates in the new year, but some shops can decide themselves to stock it early.

Shops including Co-op, Iceland and Sainsbury's have been spotted with chocolate eggs on display.

Sue McGorry, who took a photo of Easter eggs on the shelves of a branch of the Co-op in Liverpool, tweeted: "I haven't even finished the mince pies and spotted Easter eggs in the shop!!!"

Sarah-Jane Hope, who was confronted with a similar sight at a Co-op in Edinburgh, wrote: "My local shop has #easter eggs in and it's not even #2020 yet!"

In response to some customer comments, Co-op tweeted: "As Xmas products sell out and space becomes available on shelves some Easter products may start to appear.

"Many customers like to buy chocolate eggs as soon as they can and we believe it's right to offer our shoppers choice."