IT is one of Scotland 's deepest gorges normally seen only from the safety of a Victorian suspension bridge where visitors can gaze down over a series of crashing waterfalls.

Corrieshalloch Gorge with its mile-long canyon, through which the River Droma rushes, takes its name from the Gaelic for ‘ugly hollow’ but has a reputation as one of the most spectacular in Britain, and designated as a National Nature Reserve.

Now plans for a world class visitor facility at the gateway to the spectacular waterfalls in Wester Ross are being allowed to progress thanks to a funding boost of over £900,000.

Conservation charity the National Trust for Scotland (NTS) wants to transform the visitor experience at the stunning Corrieshalloch Gorge National Nature Reserve, south of Ullapool, in the northwest Highlands in a £2.3 million project.

The new funding worth £923,277 from the Natural and Cultural Heritage Fund will enable the charity to build a new visitor centre and improve parking at the beauty spot, and expand the path network with improved wayfinding and interpretation. The remaining funding for the project comes from the charity’s restricted reserves.

Clea Warner, the NTS’ General Manager for the North West, said: “These new facilities will be the gateway to the rich natural heritage of the Gorge and the Falls of Measach, one of the most spectacular waterfalls in the UK, and will make a major contribution to the local area, vastly improving the welcome we can offer the increasing number of visitors who are heading north.”

Formed during several episodes of glaciation between 2.6 million and 11,500 years ago, it provides striking evidence of how glacial meltwater can create deep gorges.

With its beautiful location and impressive scenery including its Victorian suspension bridge, Corrieshalloch Gorge has seen a 60% increase in visitor numbers since 2012, with almost 140,000 visitors in 2017/8.

Ms Warner added: “As a national nature reserve, Corrieshalloch Gorge requires intensive protection. These new facilities will help us to accommodate the growing number of visitors, while ensuring the site gets the important conservation care that a place of such importance needs.”

The tree-lined Corrieshalloch Gorge sees the River Droma drop 150 feet through a series of falls, including the mighty Falls of Measach.

It was formed by glacial meltwater during the last Ice Age and is regarded as one of the most striking of its type in Britain.

It has been owned by the NTS since 1945, but the suspension bridge to allow visitors access was built in 1874 by John Fowler, the engineer responsible for the world’s first underground railway and joint chief engineer on the Forth Bridge.

The Corrieshalloch Gorge Gateway to Nature project is part of a new £5million Scottish programme of projects to invest in the Highlands and islands to provide more and better quality opportunities for visitors to enjoy natural and cultural heritage assets.

The Natural and Cultural Heritage Fund is led by Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH) and is part funded through the European Development Fund. The purpose of the fund is to promote and develop the outstanding natural and cultural heritage of the Highlands and islands in a way that conserves and protects them.

Francesca Osowska, chief executive of SNH, said: “A key priority for SNH is to help ensure tourism and other sectors benefit from, and invest in, Scotland’s high quality environment.

“Nature and culture are closely linked in the Highlands & Islands, and in many places they are central to the local economy, maintaining rural populations, jobs and skills. This project will bring significant benefits to the local area for years to come, and give visitors even more to enjoy in these iconic areas of Scotland.”

In October, last year, abseilers and specialist climbers were enlisted to help protect the gorge from invasive plant species.

Conservationists were concerned that common rhododendron and Japanese knotweed were spreading rapidly along the gorge, which sits above the River Droma.

Both plants can cause the loss of local flora and fauna. Rhododendrons block out sunlight and prevent other plants from growing, while Japanese knotweed can loosen river banks with its aggres­sive root systems.

The NTS went to extreme lengths to get rid of the problem by abseiling down the steep sides of the gorge and also enlisting the help of 'gorge scramblers' to root out the invasive species.

Conservation workers abseiled into the gorge to identify spots where the species have grown and, depending on the size of the plants, have injected or sprayed them with measured doses of herbicide.