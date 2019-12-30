FRASER Aird has apologised after being caught making an offensive gesture at the Celtic vs Rangers derby that led to him being sacked by Cove Rangers.

The former Gers midfielder was at Celtic Park on Sunday to see Rangers win 2-1 as they claimed their first Scottish Premiership victory there in over nine years.

Cameras caught the 24-year-old Canadian international making the gesture at full-time during the visitors' celebrations, and his contract was consequently ended by the League Two club - albeit only a couple of days before it was due to expire.

Now Mr Aird has posted a statement on Twitter on Monday which read: "I would like to apologise for my actions yesterday at the Old Firm. I got caught up in supporting my boyhood club and did something thoughtless.

"I know that as a professional footballer, I have a responsibility to carry myself in an appropriate manner.

"Yesterday I didn't do that. I hope everyone will forgive me for it. Happy New Year everybody."

Cove Rangers had released a statement earlier in the day which read: "Cove Rangers FC is aware of an image which is circulating relating to one of our players at the recent Celtic v Rangers match.

"As a club we do not condone such behaviour and expect all of our players to represent our club in the correct manner at all times.

"Fraser Aird's contract with the club was due to expire at the start of January and as a result, he will be leaving the club with immediate effect."