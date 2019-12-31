Two gunshots were fired at a house in Lanarkshire in what police have described as a 'targeted' attack.

A car drove by a property in Flynn Gardens, Stepps, at around 6.50pm on Monday.

The attacker fired two shots at the house, causing a window to be smashed.

Police say no-one was injured, but 'extensive inquiries' are underway to establish the full circumstances.

Officers have been reviewing CCTV footage in the area and conducting door-to-door enquiries

They are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Detective inspector Kenny Dalrymple, leading the investigation, said: “The information we have at this time leads me to believe that this was a targeted, not a random, attack and I am satisfied that there is no wider risk to the public.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and who witnessed the car entering, or leaving, Flynn Gardens shortly before 7pm to get in touch.

“I would urge anyone who has private CCTV to check the footage for anything of significance which may assist our enquiries.

“If you were driving in the area and your car is equipped with a dashcam I would also ask you to check the footage too.”

Additional high-visibility patrols will be deployed in the local area to reassure the public.

Local area commander, chief inspector Gillian Norrie said: “The extra patrols by my uniformed officers will continue until further notice.

“If you have any concerns you can contact me or speak with any of the officers who will be patrolling the area.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3296 of December 30. Information can be given anonymously Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.