Tom Gordon

JACK McConnell told his cabinet he had made the “wrong decision” after there was a public uproar about him snubbing the event marking the 60th anniversary of D-Day in favour of a golf club dinner.

Newly released archives show the then Labour First Minister admitted the error, seen as one of the worst misjudgements of his career, after being forced to change his plans at the last minute.

The incident is referred to in Scottish cabinet minutes from June 2004 which are unsealed today by the National Records of Scotland.

A keen golfer, Mr McConnell had earlier in the year accepted an invitation from Prince Andrew to the 250th anniversary dinner of the Royal and Ancient Club in St Andrews.

After he was later asked by the French Government to attend the main event marking the D-Day landings in Normandy, he choose to stick with the golf bash.

He then sent an email round to all his ministers asking if anyone else wanted to go to Normandy in his place and the then finance minister Andy Kerr volunteered.

When the arrangement emerged three days before the D-Day anniversary, Mr McConnell was condemned by veterans and accused of insulting those who helped liberate Europe.

One member of the Normandy Veterans’ Association Scotland said Mr McConnell should be “ashamed” and “could do with a kick up the backside”, adding: “Without the veterans there would be no Scottish Executive and no first minister.’’

Within 24 hours, Mr McConnell was forced into a humiliating retreat, making an impromptu statement to the media in which he said he did not want the event “turned into a political contest”.

He attended alongside Tony Blair and the Queen.

The cabinet minutes of 9 June 2004 recorded: “The First Minister said that he took personal and full responsibility for the decisions on his diary. Where the wrong decision had been made and he had the chance to correct it, he was happy to do so.

“He said that it had been a great honour to represent Scotland at the commemorations in Normandy on Sunday, 6 June on the 60th anniversary of the D-Day landings. The ceremonies had been very professional and emotional.

“The contribution and sacrifice which Scots, and forces from all over the world, had made to the liberation of Europe through their involvement in the Normandy landings had ensured the preservation of democracy.

“He paid tribute to those who had given their lives in the landings.”

An analysis of news and current events presented to the cabinet described Mr McConnell enduring “fierce criticism for turning down an invitation to attend the D-Day commemorations”.

After he reversed his position, there were then “numerous articles and editorial” in the weekend newspapers, “mainly focused on the First Minister’s ‘U-turn’ and the role played by his advisers”.

Bizarrely, the then Labour First Minister of Wales was caught up in a similar row, agreeing to attend a golf event at the Celtic Manor resort near Newport to discuss Wales hosting the 2010 Ryder Cup, instead of going to Normandy.

Other cabinet minutes also show Mr McConnell trying to fix another of his mistakes.

After publicly supporting Glasgow singer Michelle McManus through her successful bid to win TV’s Pop Idol in 2003, he conspicuously failed to congratulate Ayrshire violinist Nicola Benedetti when she won the less-watched BBC Young Musician of the Year in 2004.

He called three days later - after growing public criticism - and suddenly announced he was holding a reception for successful young Scots.

The cabinet minute of 5 May 2004 records: “The First Minister said that he had congratulated Nicola Benedetti on being the first Scot to win the BBC Young Musician of the Year competition.

“She was one of many Scottish young people who had awards and recognition in various fields, including sport and culture. He planned to hold a reception in the summer celebrating the success or young Scots over the past 12 months in all fields, and asked Cabinet members to nominate young people who might be involved to attend the event.”

Coming shortly after his infamous kilt and blouse outfit in New York, the Normandy and Benedetti gaffes made 2004 a turning point for Mr McConnell’s credibility.