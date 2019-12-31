HOGMANAY celebrations got underway in Edinburgh, as crowds gathered to witness the New Year's Eve fireworks set to illuminate the skies above the city's street party.

The streets of Edinburgh filled up with Hogmanay revellers preparing to welcome in the start of a new decade and enjoy the UK's biggest street party.

Performances from Idlewild, Rudimental and Marc Almond were taking place on stages throughout the city centre, while DJ Mark Ronson is ushering in the new year, creating a new soundtrack ahead of the clock striking 12.

Approximately 100,000 visitors are expected to attend the event, according to organisers who billed the Hogmanay celebrations as the UK's biggest New Year's Eve street party.

TV stars Ant and Dec took to the stage in Princes Street Gardens earlier in the evening as crowds gathered, playing music and introducing the first firework display of the night.

Street theatre, circus acts and musical performances also took place up across more than a dozen streets, including the city's main throughfare Princes Street and its adjacent gardens, while ceilidhs danced their way into the night in the shadow of Edinburgh Castle.

There had been criticism of the event's organisation, amid uncertainty around how many passes residents were allowed, with Underbelly - which also runs the Edinburgh Festival Fringe - accused of creating "unnecessary confusion" by the council leader.

The festivities began in the city on Monday as around 40,000 people joined a torchlit procession which culminated in them forming the shape of two humans reaching out a "hand of friendship".

Leading the parade down the Royal Mile and into Holyrood Park was a 40-strong cast from Celtic Fire Theatre company PyroCeltica.