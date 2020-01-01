FRESH concerns about the cost of living and its impact on Scots have emerged after consumer advisers revealed nearly two in three issues they deal with relate to benefits or debt.

Figures released today also show the Citizens Advice (CAS) network north of the Border has, since the 2009/10 financial year, “unlocked” hundreds of millions of pounds for individuals in difficulty, delivering the equivalent of £1.29 billion for those who turned to its staff for help.

The figure includes social security entitlements, debt that has been written off, pay and entitlements owed by employers, tax savings and rebates, compensation on consumer issues and food bank referrals.

CAS has managed to obtain £272,064,070 for clients in the last two financial years alone.

READ MORE: Almost 37,000 Scottish workers illegally paid less than minimum wage

The charity also revealed it had doubled the advice issued on Universal Credit cases in 2018/19 to almost 40,000.

It said that, behind benefits, debt was the second biggest issue it had to deal with, “suggesting many CAB clients are finding the cost of living unsustainable”.

Among the 110,000 debt queries, council tax remained the number one issue for 2018/19.

Of those who have problem debts in Scotland, it is estimated only about one in five will seek help from a free advice provider.

CAS said it was calling on policy makers, including the UK and Scottish governments, as well as industry, regulators and councils, to make a New Year’s resolution to put the cost of living at the heart of their policies next year.

Chief executive Derek Mitchell said: “The Citizens Advice network in Scotland helps hundreds of thousands of people each year, and in the past decade has unlocked staggering amounts of money for the people who have turned to us for help.

“Last year alone our network put £131m back into people’s pockets – and the figure for the last decade has been almost £1.3bn.

“That is money that has been put back into household budgets, communities and local high streets, and it shows how complex the economy can be for people to navigate, whether it’s the welfare state, rights at work or as a consumer.

“As a new year dawns we want to see policymakers – whether they are in Parliament, government, council chambers or industry – to really put living standards at the heart of their policy agenda.”

During 2018-19, more than 272,000 people received advice and assistance from the charity -– the equivalent of one in every 18 adults living in the country. According to Money Advice Service, more than 600,000 people in Scotland – 14.2% of the population – are struggling to pay debts and cover their bills.

The report found just 20% of those affected by debt seek advice.

Earlier this month, plans for a new debt advice service for Scotland were unveiled by ministers amid increasing concern about the issue.

Powers to fund the new service were devolved to Holyrood in January.

READ MORE: Call for action amid boom in Scots using food banks

In a report published earlier this month, the Scottish Government said it wanted to set up a service that is focused on users.

The Tackling Problem Debt Advice report claims increasing numbers of people seeking advice may have contributed to low staff morale and high turnover at current advice services.

Ministers say they also want to ensure the new service is sustainable in the long term by providing adequate funding and ensuring the necessary staffing levels.

Their plan was drawn up with help from the Tackling Problem Debt Group, made up of current advice services and local authorities.

Under the outline for the new system, the Government is hoping to make the process more sustainable in the long run.

Ministers have set out nine actions to be taken to ensure debt services work better for Scottish users. These include improving technological innovation.