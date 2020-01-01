JACK McConnell scolded his cabinet for suggesting predictable candidates for honours, newly released archives reveal.

The then Labour first minister told senior colleagues that he was “disappointed at the limited choice” they had put forward for the Queen’s Birthday honours list of 2005.

Scots recognised that year included the Sports Direct tycoon Tom Hunter and Strathclyde Police Chief Constable Willie Raw, both of whom were knighted.

Mr McConnell demanded a “wider range of nominations” for the next round of honours to ensure more Scots in front line public services were recognised.

His complaint, recorded in a file released by the National Records of Scotland, is a rare insight into the normally secretive government process behind honours.

The minute of the Scottish cabinet of December 22, 2004 records: “The first minister said he was currently considering the list of candidates that would go forward for the Birthday Honours list in June 2005. He said that he was disappointed at the limited choice of candidates put forward by some departments.

“The process of compiling the list of candidates for the 2006 New Year’s Honours list would begin shortly and he encouraged ministers to press for a wider range of nominations. It was important that Scots working in the front line of public services were seen to get recognition.”

Scots subsequently recognised in the 2006 New Year Honours included deaf percussionist Evelyn Glennie, who was made a dame, and Rangers chairman David Murray, who landed a knighthood.

Author Alexander McCall Smith and arts impresario Richard Demarco were made CBEs.

BBC Scotland forecaster Heather “the weather” Reid also received an OBE for services to Physics.