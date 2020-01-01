Lewis Capaldi has become the UK's best-selling artist of 2019, as the recorded music market had its fifth consecutive year of growth.

The Scottish star had both the top album and single of the year, with his ballad Someone You Loved racking up 228 million streams.

According to trade body the BPI and Official Charts Company data, the equivalent of 154m albums were consumed across streaming and purchasing in 2019, up 7.5% on 2018 and reaching its highest level since 2006.

Streaming is also on the rise – the 2019 total of 114 billion plays on audio streaming services marks the first time the 100 billion landmark has been surpassed in a single year.

Other artists making the year end top 10 included Lil Nas X, Ed Sheeran, Stormzy and Eilish, while singer-songwriter Tones and I enjoyed an 11-week run at the top of the Official Singles Chart with her global smash Dance Monkey – the longest run by a female singer in Official Charts history.

It was a huge year for Capaldi, who topped both the Official Singles year end chart (with Someone You Loved) and the Official Album year end charts, with his debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent. He beat Ed Sheeran’s No.6 Collaborations Project which finished in second place.

The 23-year-old East Lothian star's album sold over 640,000 albums across all formats and album equivalents, including well over 250,000 copies on CD and vinyl combined, according to Official Charts Company data.

And it has not stopped him using social media to wantonly tout for even more chart success, by pushing to get his latest song to number one in the UK pop charts for the start of the decade.

On Hogmanay he posted a now traditional bizarre message, this time directed at Scots: "I need ya help like never ever before! Only you up there can see this message.

"Most straight up, brutally straight message I've ever typed, ha ha!.

"Need every single one of ya (you) to click this link and download my song Before You Go to help get it to number 1! We're behind Stormzy and need to catch up.

"Streaming isn't enough. We need downloads (one download is 600 streams!).

He added: "The piano version of the download also counts towards the chart, if you prefer that!"

One post had him strip topless to his song.

It is currently at number 12 in the Official Singles Chart Top 100.

Other international and UK debut artists in the end-of-year albums Top 10 include Kilsyth-born Tom Walker's What A Time To Be Alive at number 8 and Billie Eilish at number 4 with When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

while US star Ariana Grande finished at number 7 with Thank U, Next (Republic/Island). Christmas album chart-topper Rod Stewart finished at No.10 overall with You’re In My Heart (Rhino).

The Greatest Showman soundtrack released two years remained in the running to be the number album overall again but finished at number 3.

Geoff Taylor, chief executive BPI and Brit Awards said: “British music proved once again in 2019 that it has a bright future.

“Strong demand for streaming music and vinyl, fuelled by the investment and innovation of UK labels in discovering and promoting new talent, boosted music consumption to levels not seen for 15 years.

“But the full benefits of this growth can only be unlocked if our new Government takes action to make the UK more competitive and encourage further investment, to require digital platforms to pay fairly for music and filter out illegal content, and to give all our schoolchildren the opportunity to play an instrument and discover the joy of making music.”

According to BPI, streaming is now responsible for three-quarters of "album equivalent sales" - the metric used by the industry to convert consumption on services like Spotify and Amazon Music into album sales.

Just three years ago, the technology was only responsible for 36% of album sales.

By contrast, physical sales were down 22.8% year-on-year and now account for less than 20% (18.2%) of the market. CDs slumped by 26.5% year-on-year to 23.5m units.