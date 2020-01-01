Thousands of calls were made to the Scottish Ambulance Service over Hogmanay in one of its busiest nights of the year.
Crews received 2,547 calls between 7pm on December 31 and 7am on January 1, marking a 2.7% increase compared to the same period last year.
Additional call handlers, dispatchers, ambulance crews and support staff were on duty to deal with the high levels of demand.
Chief executive Pauline Howie said: “Our frontline staff have coped with an exceptionally busy period over Hogmanay.
"It was a real challenge this year, as it has been over the whole festive period, but day in, day out our staff have constantly risen to the challenges and have shown real dedication.
“They have all done a great job and have helped us continue to deliver the highest possible level of care to patients across Scotland.
"I would like to thank all our fantastic staff for their hard work in 2019 caring for patients and saving lives and I wish them a very happy New Year."
