Tom Gordon

SCOTLAND’S transport agency has been accused of failing to lead by example on climate after it emerged its staff had taken hundreds of flights at home and abroad.

Transport Scotland workers took 872 domestic flights and 483 international ones from 2014/15 and 2018/19, despite aviation’s contribution to carbon emissions.

Last year, the agency racked up 197 domestic and 110 international flights, the second highest years since 2014/15, when the figures were 126 and 59 respectively.

The data was obtained by the Scottish Liberal Democrats under freedom of information.

In April last year, Nicola Sturgeon declared a climate emergency and said Scottish Government policies would be revised with carbon reduction in mind.

Liberal Democrat MSP Mike Rumbles said: “News of the climate emergency does not seem to have reached Transport Scotland.

“Every public body should be working out how they can reduce their impact on the planet and Transport Scotland in particular should be leading by example.

“The SNP record on the environment is one of fiddling and fudging. They are still flip-flopping on Heathrow expansion, told the public they had banned fracking while arguing the opposite in court, and have utterly failed to make a dent in fuel poverty levels.

“The Liberal Democrats have a clear and ambitious plan to cut harmful emissions by 2030 and get to net zero by 2045. We want to see every home and building insulated through an emergency 10-year programme, and ensure all new cars are electric within a decade.

“Nobody should get a free pass - especially not Transport Scotland.”

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “International flights taken by our staff actually reduced by almost a third (110 versus 155) last year. However it is sometimes unavoidable for officials to undertake overseas business visits in order to promote Scotland, strengthen international ties and advance our interests across a range of sectors.

“Our officials are always mindful of their carbon footprint and try to strike a balance between promoting our progressive policies and strategies on climate change, air quality, road safety, active travel and accessibility, and any impact on the environment. We take this very seriously and aim to use more sustainable forms of transport wherever possible.

“Before travelling on official business, civil servants must consider if their journey is necessary and represents good value for the Scottish Government and the tax payer.

“In every instance civil servants must travel in the most cost-effective and time-efficient method available at the time of travelling. We have clear policies and limits in place for all travel claims.

“Any business flights taken by Ministers or employees are offset by a carbon levy. This collects approximately £40,000 per year, and is spent in a transparent way to deliver best value for tax payers and compensate for any carbon emissions generated. Most recently, this has included spending on solar panels for St Andrew’s House to reduce electricity consumption.”