The first babies of the new decade have been welcomed at maternity wards around the country.

A baby boy born at 12.03am was the earliest arrival announced so far, entering the world at the Simpson Centre for Reproductive Health at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

The little boy, weighing 8lb 5oz, is the first child for mother Emma Allan and father Cameron Cunningham.

The parents, from Port Seton in East Lothian, said they were "delighted" with the new arrival, whose name has not yet been revealed.

Ten minutes later, a baby girl was born at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital weighing 7lb 11.5oz.

Parents Kayleigh Clark and Darren Wood from Inverurie welcomed Emily Louise Wood into the world at 12.13am.

Just over an hour later at 1.18am, a baby girl was born at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert to parents Sarah and Lizzie Middleton, from Stenhousemuir.

The child, named Lexie, arrived weighing 6lb 9oz and is Sarah's first baby.

The first baby born on New Year's Day at St John's Hospital in Livingston was a boy called Russell who arrived at 2.09am weighing 8lb 4oz.

Parents Laura and Kevin Galbraith, from Bathgate, West Lothian, also said they were delighted with their new year gift.

In Glasgow, the first baby to enter the world on January 1 2020 was a girl born at 4.36am weighing 6lb 3oz at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital maternity unit.

Parents Marie and Peter Rankin, from Clarkston, East Renfrewshire, have named her Catherine.

Raigmore Hospital in Inverness welcomed two new arrivals early on New Year's Day.

The first was a boy born at 4.11am weighing 7lb 5oz.

Parents Alison and Allan Stewart, from Inverness, have still to announce a name for their son.

A short time later another boy was born at 4.30am weighing 7lb 11oz.

Sophie Jansen van Rensburg and partner Warren, from Nairn, have called the little boy Carter.

The first baby to arrive at Ayshire Maternity Unit was a boy born at 5.23am weighing 7lb 11oz.

Parents Christina and Ryan Maguire, from Troon, have named him Theodore.

Two other babies also entered the world at the unit before 7am on January 1.

At 5.26am mother Erica Borland and father Sam Love from Ayr welcomed their daughter Robyn who was born weighing 9lb 3oz.

She is a little sister for brothers Evan (four) and Luke (two).

Just over an hour later Manilyn and Richard Cruikshank from Maybole welcomed their first child - a daughter named Mary - at 6.39am.

She was born weighing 4lb 15oz.