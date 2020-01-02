Tom Gordon

MINISTERS have been urged to ensure the NHS is ready for more patients suffering from Parkinson’s disease after a sharp rise in drug prescriptions for the condition.

Official data highlighted by the Scottish Conservatives showed the number of drugs dispensed for Parkinson’s brain had increased by almost a third since 2010/11.

Although this does not translate directly into a similar increase in patients, it does suggest a rise in the number of people affected.

The disease largely strikes the over-50s and Scotland’s ageing population is growing. Around one adult in every 350 will be diagnosed with the progressive neurological condition.

Parkinson’s is caused by a loss of the brain cells that produce the chemical dopamine, which is vital to controlling the body’s movements.

This can lead to slower body movements, stiffness and involuntary tremors, as well as psychological problems such as depression, anxiety and loss of memory.

Although Parkinson’s is currently incurable, drugs can help reduce the main symptoms.

According to ISD Scotland, the statistical branch of NHS Scotland, there were 260,355 items prescribed for Parkinson’s in 2010/11.

The number has risen every year since, reaching 333,167 in 2018/19, an overall increase of 28 per cent.

Despite the rise in demand, the cost has stayed roughly the same throughout, at around £11m per year, with each item costing around £33.

The Scottish Tories said more had to be done to ensure the NHS north of the border was equipped to deal with the rise in Parkinson’s cases.

Tory health spokesman Miles Briggs MSP said: “It’s very worrying that more and more people are receiving treatment for such a painful and debilitating illness.

“Of course, people living longer is a great thing, but it also brings challenges.

“It’s essential the SNP government ensures our NHS is equipped to help these patients and give them the care they need.

“The nationalists have been caught out before when it comes to coping with an ageing demographic – they cannot afford to make the same mistake here.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We want to ensure that everyone living in Scotland with neurological conditions, including Parkinson’s disease, is able to access the best possible care and support, and benefit from healthcare services that are safe, effective and put people at the centre of their care. We are also committed to safe and effective person-centred prescribing for the condition.

“Earlier this month, we published a five-year action plan, supported by £4.5 million of funding, that aims to ensure everyone living with a neurological condition can access the care and support they need to live well, on their own terms.

“The action plan, developed with the neurological community, focuses on enabling access to personalised care and support regardless of what condition they have or where in Scotland they live.”