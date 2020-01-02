Tom Gordon

THE chance of Nicola Sturgeon getting a second independence referendum this year is likely to be “nil”, one of her MPs has said.

Kenny MacAskill also said the absence of Indyref2 was “no bad thing”, as the SNP had yet to resolve some “critical issues” from its defeat in 2014, and get its campaign operation up to speed.

The former Justice Secretary, who became the MP for East Lothian last month, said “unity on the Left” should be the immediate concern in the wake of Boris Johnson’s general election win.

After the election, the First Minister demanded Mr Johnson change the law, preferably permanently, to give Holyrood the power to hold its own referendum or referendums on leaving the UK.

She has repeatedly said she has a mandate to hold it in late 2020.

However Mr Johnson appears certain to refuse, citing his own mandate to avoid a referendum and keep the Union together.

Writing in the forthcoming issue of the Scottish Left Review, Mr MacAskill bursts Ms Sturgeon’s bubble by saying Indyref2 is neither probable nor desirable anytime soon.

He says: “The likelihood of a referendum in the short-term is slim. Indeed, more likely nil.

“That additional time is no bad thing given the failure to have resolved some critical issues from 2014 or to have restored the campaigning machine that was so effective back then.”

However he agrees with his leader that referendum powers and timing should rest with Holyrood, and the “irredentist refusal by the Tories is a democratic outrage”.

Former SNP deputy Jim Sillars also describes Ms Sturgeon’s Indyref2 demand as “play acting”.

