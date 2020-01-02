GLASGOW hosting the world’s most important climate conference should be a source of “profound shame” to the Scottish and UK Governments, the Greens have said.
In her New Year message, Scottish Green co-leader Lorna Slater said the COP26 summit in December 2020 would highlight the inaction by both administrations.
She said: “This event should be profoundly shameful to both the UK Government and the Scottish Government, as neither has taken any realistic or practical action to avert the climate catastrophe bearing down upon all of us.
“An emergency requires immediate radical action, which they haven’t taken.
“Here, too, we must build the resistance; we know that our children deserve a future. Taking to the streets with our young people to hold those governments to account is one of the things I look forward to most this year.”
