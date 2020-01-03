I’M old enough to remember Tory landslide victories in 1959, 1983 and 1987. All were distinctive in their own way. Harold Macmillan’s 1959 victory is possibly best remembered for his boast, “You’ve never had it so good.” A vacuous slogan that sits comfortably alongside “Get Brexit done”. Although Macmillan gave Margaret Thatcher her first government post, his cabinet was dominated by old-style, paternalistic Tories such as “Rab” Butler and Iain Macleod. Their underlying philosophy was to maintain post-war consensus and cohesion.

The nature and consequences of Margaret Thatcher’s 1983 and 1987 landslides were totally different. Her economic and social policies were driven not by Macmillan’s one nation Toryism, but by a zeal to destroy working class power and organised labour in particular. The better off working class became the bought off working class as the sale of the century gave then their council houses at bargain prices.

Inevitable or not, the 1983 and 1987 landslides led to the decimation of much of the country’s heavy industry. Communities were hollowed out by unemployment and poverty. In Mrs Thatcher’s brave new world, finance and services were the engines of a recalibrated economy. Harry Enfield’s “Loadsamoney” was a fitting catchphrase for the time. Hopes that Labour’s 1997 landslide would empower Tony Blair to match Attlee’s post-war achievements were soon dashed. After all, when asked to identify her greatest achievement, Mrs Thatcher reputedly responded, “Tony Blair”. Little wonder many in former shipbuilding, manufacturing and mining communities felt they had been shafted by both major parties.

What then to make of the most recent Tory landside? It closely resembles those of the 1980s and could prove to be even more defining. The underpinning philosophy is similar; roll back the state. Brexit camouflaged the neoliberal agenda to remove the economic, legal and occupational safeguards guaranteed under EU membership. The conundrum is how that agenda resonated in the very places impoverished by 1980s’ economic and social policies. Boris Johnson must have struggled to suppress his habitual smirk when talking of “healing” and “one nation” in Tony Blair’s former constituency.

Sure, many first-time Tory voters felt let down by Labour and its leadership. Their sense of exclusion and resentment left them ripe for picking by politicians riding the wave of international populism. Those feeling left behind grasped at straws, trusting the snake oil salesmen. They bought into the canard that their personal and collective misfortunes were a consequence of immigration and the malign influence of the EU. Sadly, it’s more than likely they will once again be left carrying the can. Whoever takes back control, it won’t be the virgin Tory voters of Bolsover and Sedgefield.

The 2019 landslide was the first in which unchecked, in all its senses, social media was influential. There’s a good chance a lie told often enough will eventually be mistaken for the truth, especially if it’s a whopper. Misrepresentations and lies peddled on social media did their work. Those who felt excluded and powerless were persuaded to help elect a government accountable only to international oligarchs and fund managers.

Time will tell if the first-time Tories of the Midlands and north will have cause to repent at their leisure. There’s plenty of evidence that Mr Johnson doesn’t really give a stuff about the former Labour heartlands, Scotland, and Northern Ireland. His majority removes the chore of pussyfooting around those whose interests he and his backers do not share. Redressing the damage inflicted by 1980s scorched earth policies won’t be high on Mr Johnson’s to-do list.

Despite Mr Johnson’s talk of one nation and healing, it’s difficult to foresee any coming together, especially amidst the shocks and aftershocks of Brexit. Those won’t be felt evenly. Much will depend on where you live, who you are and what you have. Inevitably, the outcome will be an even more disgruntled and disunited kingdom. Opinion polls suggest a majority of English voters would not be fussed should Scotland and Northern Ireland go their separate ways. Let’s not fall out about it, but that might well be the best solution for all.

There is plenty of evidence that countries of similar size to Scotland are better at healing and coming together. Slovakia and Slovenia, for example, emerged united, stronger and, yes, healed after years of Communist domination and bloody civil war. On the same day as Mr Johnson was elected, 34-year-old Sanna Marin became prime minister of the world’s happiest country, Finland. Her youthful, all-female coalition is committed to re-engaging the people in political and governmental processes. Through a targeted educational programme, Finns are already judged as best placed to recognise and discount the falsehoods that infest social media.

Mr Johnson’s track record and disposition suggest he is unlikely to use his landslide to develop inclusive policies that heal existing divisions. It will be the ultimate irony if the partisan policies of a Unionist Government finally shatter the already fragile concept of a United Kingdom.