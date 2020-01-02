A teenager has died after being struck by a car in North Lanarkshire on New Year's Day.
The 15-year-old, named by police as Steven Mcilquham, was crossing the town's Alexander Street at its junction with Marshall Street when he was struck by a silver/grey Volkswagen car at around 9.30pm.
The driver initially failed to stop after the crash.
Emergency services attended, however the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road remains closed while police carry out their investigations.
Officers have since confirmed that a 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences and released pending further enquiries.
A report on the incident will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
Inspector Scott Sutherland, of Motherwell's Road Policing Unit, said: "Our thoughts are with Steven's family and friends at this very sad time.
"Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash.
"I would ask that anyone who witnessed the crash or may have any relevant dash-cam footage to contact the police as soon as possible."
Those with information should contact Road Policing Officers in Motherwell through 101, quoting reference number 4880 of January 1, 2020.
