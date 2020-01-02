Police are appealing for witnesses after a safe containing a five-figure sum was stolen from a business in Edinburgh city centre.
Two men forced entry to a static cabin in Bristo Square in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.
The theft happened at around 6.50am close to McEwan Hall, with the men leaving on foot before getting into a vehicle in Forrest Road a short time later.
The suspects are described as white, aged between 20 and 30, and were wearing dark clothing.
Detective Inspector Jon Pleasance said: “The safe would have been heavy to carry and the men would have struggled under its weight, which would have been distinctive to notice by passers-by.
“I would appeal to them, or anyone who saw the suspects or incident, to come forward to assist our inquiries.”
