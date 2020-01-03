ONE in six Scots children live in families too poor to take part in a hobby or leisure activity, Scottish Labour has claimed.

Based on its own analysis of official data, the party estimated 170,000 children fell into this category of poverty.

MSP David Stewart, the party’s spokesperson for Eradication of Poverty and Social Inequality, said: “These statistics highlight the social cost of inequality and child poverty in Scotland.

“Too many children in Scotland still live in families that are under so much financial pressure that even basic necessities are unavailable to them.

“Child poverty is continuing to rise in Scotland on the SNP’s watch. It is high time the Scottish Government used the powers at their disposal to tackle the rise in child poverty such as investing in housing, implementing rent controls and mitigating the most harmful aspects of Universal Credit.”

The Government said it was taking action on employment, social security and housing to lift households out of poverty.

A spokesperson said: “In 2018-19, we invested over £1.4 billion in targeted support for low income households, including £351 million to deliver the Council Tax Reduction scheme and over £100 million to mitigate the worst impacts of UK Government austerity.

“By Christmas 2020, the new Scottish Child Payment will offer £10 per week per child for families on lower incomes with children under 6 years of age.”