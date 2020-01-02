A coroner has urged the government to take urgent action to prevent future tragedies after the death of a Scots soldier during an Army fitness test.

Louise Hunt has written to Defence Secretary Ben Wallace to say there are "serious concerns" that lessons have not been learned after previous deaths.

The inquest of Corporal Joshua Hoole, 26, from Dumfries and Galloway, heard he died in the Brecon Beacons in 2016 caused by a "combination of factors" and recorded a conclusion of sudden arrhythmogenic cardiac death.

His death came three years after three Army reservists died during an SAS selection march in the Brecon Beacons.

The MoD said it would "carefully consider" the report's recommendations.

It comes a matter of days after the same coroner demanded the Government take "urgent action" to prevent future deaths of army recruits after two soldiers collapsed and died during separate military exercises.

Kamil Iddrisu, 25, and Youngson Nkhoma, 31, died within 10 days of each other after being sent from Ghana and Malawi to the UK for officer selection.

Both were taking part in separate runs at Whittington Barracks in Staffordshire in November, when they collapsed from an undiagnosed sickle cell disease, which can be fatal during extreme exercise.

Mr Iddrisu died on November 17 and Mr Nkhoma on November 27, after being taken to Good Hope Hospital in Birmingham suffering severe kidney damage, an inquest heard.

The report into Cpl Hoole's death contained 19 points which needed to be addressed, and questioned why procedures were not changed after the report into the 2013 deaths.

Ms Hunt, a senior coroner said a similar prevention of future deaths report had been issued following the deaths of Lance Corporal Edward Maher, 31, Lance Corporal Craig Roberts, 24, and 31-year-old Corporal James Dunsby (below).

At an inquest into their deaths, the same coroner concluded there had been a lack of awareness about key health and safety documents, including one called JSP 539.

The three Army reservists died in the Brecon Beacons of heatstroke after carrying 27kg on their backs on one of the hottest days of 2013.

At the inquest into the death of Cpl Hoole in October, Ms Hunt said she had "grave concerns" about the Army's "ability to learn from previous mistakes".

Cpl Hoole, from Ecclefechan, who had previously been deployed to Afghanistan and was described as "fit, capable and determined", died within an hour of collapsing 1,300 ft from the end of an annual fitness test (AFT).

The inquest heard it was the hottest day of the year and of the 41 soldiers taking part, 18 dropped out, collapsed or were withdrawn.

She concluded that Cpl Hoole would "not have died when he did" had the fitness test been stopped earlier.

In a report to Mr Wallace, she said: "Despite a response confirming these issues would be rectified, this report to prevent future deaths raises concerns about the same and additional issues.

"There is a serious concern that lessons have not been learnt from past tragedies and there appears to be a failure to address serious safety concerns on the part of the MoD."

Ms Hunt added: "In my opinion, action should be taken to prevent future deaths and I believe you have the power to take such action."

The MoD said: "The safety and wellbeing of our personnel remains our top priority and we thank the coroner for her report.

"We regularly review our policy on heat illness and will continue to carefully consider the recommendations from the recent inquest."