I AM of the same generation as Willie Maclean (Letters, January 1) but my “strong feeling of Britishness” is not based on his analogy of having experienced life after recent world wars. My “strong feeling of Britishness” is based on the fact that Britain works, it has worked for hundreds of years, socially, economically, financially and militarily. Britain has been the envy of the world and Scotland has played a major part in its success.

What has happened is that emotionally-driven separatists, led by Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon, through their angry, persecuted, complaining, blame-driven, negative culture have ripped Scotland apart, driven family against family, friend against friend and created anti-Britishness. If “young working-age Scots” are unable to identify as British, it is down to the culture of the 45 per cent who want to destroy Great Britain and will stop at nothing to achieve their illogical goal.

As far as being part of a “European nation”, unless Ms Sturgeon and her hapless Derek Mackay get a very serious grip on Scotland’s finances, there will never be any chance of an independent Scotland becoming member of the European Union. So, our “young working-age Scots” will find themselves outside the UK and outside the EU, in a lonely, disadvantaged financially-challenged country – check with Andrew Wilson. In the absence of any financial and economic facts and figures to support an independent Scotland, Ms Sturgeon continues to hoodwink supporters who blindly follow based on nothing more than emotion and xenophobia. What an immorally reckless way to establish grounds for an independent Scotland. We are stronger together.

Douglas Cowe, Newmachar.

WILLIE McLean reckons that keeping a British identity is doing a disservice to the young. On the contrary it is the creation and promotion of a politics of identity that betrays future generations. Anyone who doubts it should learn the lessons of the 20th century, where the politics of identity led to untold division, destruction, misery, war and genocide. Or just look at the foolishness that is Brexit.

As for the idea that we need independence to improve the life of the impoverished: the exact opposite is true. A quick read of the SNP's own Sustainable Growth Commission Report will reveal that it says in in so many words. Happy New Year.

Alex Gallagher, Labour Councillor, North Ayrshire Council, Largs.

DO Alexander McKay (Letters, January 1) and I actually live on the same planet? He goes on and on – and on a bit more – about the failures of the SNP Government in Holyrood to deal with issues concerning, particularly, the NHS and education Does he seriously think that things would be better if it was left up to Westminster to decide these things? If so, I fear he is deluded. Give us proper powers and then see where that leaves us. If it gets worse (which I seriously doubt) I’ll concede to him.

Ian Baillie, Alexandria.

ALEXANDER McKay starts the year with a condemnation of the SNP, willy-nilly; he seems to have missed the point that the people of Scotland voted overwhelmingly for the SNP – 48 seats out of 59

From one of his previous letters he claimed that as a life-long Labour voter he voted tactically for a Tory to stop the SNP’s Deidre Brock being elected; I am sure that he noted Ms Brock’s vote increased, the Labour and Tory votes decreased, and Ms Brock’s majority increased by 12,000.

Christian charity forbids me to make any further comment.

Jim Lynch, Edinburgh EH12.

JUDGING by the tone and bluster of Alasdair Galloway’s reaction (Letters, January 2) , my factual contradiction (Letters, December 31) of his attempt to dismiss the commitment to a once in a generation referendum as a throwaway remark seems to have touched a raw nerve.

As to his other remarks, I did not studiously ignore the rest of his letter as I was concerned only with correcting his erroneous remark. However, to set his mind at rest , I do not fear any Indyref2 as I remain confident that rational consideration by the electorate of the economic realities of independence – which this time would be demanded and addressed comprehensively in the lead-up to it – would be persuasive in repeating the result of the 2014 referendum.

Whilst current evenly split opinion polls from such an eminent source as Professor Curtice are of passing general interest, do Mr Galloway and others agree with me that, as is necessary for any change to the SNP constitution, hugely significant change as envisaged by Indyref2 should require equally a two-thirds majority?

Alan Fitzpatrick, Dunlop.

WITH the dawning of the New Year and a new decade hopes are now high for Scotland to benefit from what's in store.

At long last in 2020 we are to finally leave Europe and enjoy a new-found freedom to trade worldwide and prosper with vastly increased market share for our Scottish superb quality fish produce and rare whiskies.

Our new strong UK Government will swiftly recover international status and reputation, leading to massive trade agreements with America, China and India and giving full employment and a much-needed boost to our Scottish economy.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Aberdeen AB21.

Read more: Clinging to a British identity is doing a disservice to the young