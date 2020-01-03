Plans to turn Coco Chanel's former Highland love nest into a luxury hotel have been revived.

It has finally been sold and is set to be turned into a luxury hotel.

The crumbling B-listed Rosehall Estate in Sutherland with a £2.5 million price tag, has been in need of a buyer since 2015. Its interiors were redesigned by Chanel in the 1920s when she was in a relationship with Hugh "Bendor" Grosvenor, the second Duke of Westminster.

Despite her leaving the home more than 85 years ago, a number of the rooms still bear her work, including fragments of wallpaper she designed.

Chanel had hand-blocked wallpaper shipped in from France, and oversaw local workmen as they put together simple fireplaces.

A team of specialists who act on behalf of the Chanel Archive previously viewed the property and offered their support in giving access to all their records.

A planning permission renewal application - for a hotel and five new-built guest lodges in the grounds - was lodged in 2017 on behalf of Ghulum Choudry of the Rosehall Estate.

Now, after four years on the open market, an undisclosed offer made by a family from abroad has been accepted, Malik Afsar of Remax Central estate agents said.

The purchaser bought Rosehall because of planning permission that will allow it to be converted into a hotel, he added.

Built in 1873 after a fire gutted the original building, Rosehall was owned by the duke, one of the world's richest men, during the 1920s. The duke spent summers at the property with Chanel, his lover between 1923 and 1929. She decorated each room in floral and pinstriped wallcoverings that were inspired by her flat in Paris.

Rosehall welcomed a host of famous faces during the 1920s, including Winston Churchill, who stayed in 1928 while recovering from illness.

Writing to his wife, Clementine, Churchill emphasised his admiration for the French fashion designer. He wrote: "Coco is here in place of Violet [Nelson, the duke's second wife]. She fishes from morn till night, and in two months has killed 50 salmon. She is very agreeable - really a great and strong being fit to rule a man or an Empire."

Rosehall comes with five separate buildings and is the only home outside of Switzerland and France with interiors by Chanel. It also has what is thought to be one of the first bidets fitted in a Scottish home.

It is thought that the duke and Chanel were introduced in 1923 by Vera Bate Lombardi, a British socialite. The duke lavished gifts on his lover and provided her with a home in Mayfair, London. He is thought to have been devastated when she turned down his proposal of marriage, allegedly by saying: "There have been several duchesses of Westminster, but there is only one Chanel."

Under plans approved in February 2014, the Georgian mansion near Lairg would be fully restored and turned into an up-market hotel, carrying many of the design features created by Chanel.

Having been neglected for more than 60 years, work on the project had been expected to being in early in 2015.

The property had been on the market for almost two years with an initial price tag of £3million.