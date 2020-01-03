Coachella has revealed the full line-up for its 2020 event, with Lewis Capaldi and Calvin Harris topping the bill.
The Scottish superstars will join headliners Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean when the festival takes place across two weekends in April.
The Californian music festival announced the mammoth line-up on Thursday night, which features an array of British artists including FKA Twigs, Charli XCX, Slowthai, Dave, Disclosure and Yungblud.
Weekend 1 is sold out 🌴 Register for Weekend 2 presale at https://t.co/x8PRTb12Eh. Presale starts Monday 1/6 at 12pm PT pic.twitter.com/QPRYnJVe9P— Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020
It's the first time since 2016 without a female headliner, with Lady Gaga, Beyonce and Ariana Grande each having a slot in the past three years.
Dumfries-born DJ Harris took to Instagram to announce the news, posting a story of the official festival poster with the caption: "Buzzing to be heading back to Coachella this year!"
Singer Capaldi, who is originally from Bathgate, is currently on tour in Australia and has yet to comment. The line-up news comes after he was named the UK's fastest-selling artist of 2019.
Coachella takes place on the weekends of 10 and 17 April.
