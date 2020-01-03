Scottish actor Paul Brannigan is due to appear in court today after an incident on New Year's Day.

The River City star was arrested and charged at around 10am on Wednesday after a man was reportedly injured in the city's East End.

Police Scotland were called to Stamford Street in Parkhead where a 29-year-old man was found injured.

He was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Brannigan, 33, who also starred in Angel's Share and Sunshine on Leith, is set to appear before Glasgow Sheriff Court today.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: "At around 10am on Wednedsay, January 1, police responded to reports of a man being injured on Stamford Street.

"A 29-year-old man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

"A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

"A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal". 