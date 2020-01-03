Heartbroken tributes have been paid to a schoolboy killed after being struck by a car in North Lanarkshire on New Year's Day.

Steven Mcilquham, 15, was struck by a silver/grey Volkswagen car while crossing Alexander Street in Wishaw at around 9.30pm.

The driver initially failed to stop after the crash.

Despite the work of emergency services, Steven was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dozens of tributes and flowers have been laid at the scene of the incident, with heartbroken friends expressing an outpouring of grief after his death.

READ MORE: Boy, 15, dies after New Year's Day 'hit and run' in Wishaw as man arrested

Beth Ballantyne wrote on Facebook: "My heart is in tiny little pieces.

"Stevo made my days at school and outside school better 100%.

"Our little run-ins going from class to class u always made sure i knew u were there( and the rest of the hall)

"Going to miss you so so much. You were one of my best friends, u were so happy all the time and bubbly.

"If anyone was feeling down you knew how to make us all feel better, just being in the same room as u made everyone happy.

"Going to miss seeing u out the back. love u so much Stevo".

Jane Torrance wrote: "This is so sad god bless him and family thinking off his family at this sad time".

Donna Patrick added: "Poor wee soul , my heart goes out to his family just now , rip wee guy".

Romany McEwan wrote: "Heartbreaking! Thoughts are with Stevens Family & Friends, RIP Steven".

And Darren Mcconville simply said: "Rip stevo bro".

Yesterday police continued to carry out investigations on the road.

A 20-year-old was arrested in connection with road traffic connections and was released pending further enquiries.

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Inspector Scott Sutherland, of Motherwell's Road Policing Unit, said: "Our thoughts are with Steven's family and friends at this very sad time.

"Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash.

"I would ask that anyone who witnessed the crash or may have any relevant dash-cam footage to contact the police as soon as possible."

Those with information should contact Road Policing Officers in Motherwell through 101, quoting reference number 4880 of January 1, 2020.