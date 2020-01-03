One person has died and several others are injured after a knife attack in Paris.

According to local media reports, a man stabbed a number of passers-by outside a supermarket in Villejuif, about 4 miles south of the French capital, on Friday.

The attacker was reportedly chased and shot dead by police, with a number of unconfirmed reports suggesting he was wearing an explosive vest.

Four people are believed to have been stabbed and two are reported to be seriously injured.

Police have urged people to avoid the area, which is near to the Hautes-Bruyères state park.