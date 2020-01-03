One person has died and several others are injured after a knife attack in Paris.
According to local media reports, a man stabbed a number of passers-by outside a supermarket in Villejuif, about 4 miles south of the French capital, on Friday.
The attacker was reportedly chased and shot dead by police, with a number of unconfirmed reports suggesting he was wearing an explosive vest.
Four people are believed to have been stabbed and two are reported to be seriously injured.
Police have urged people to avoid the area, which is near to the Hautes-Bruyères state park.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment