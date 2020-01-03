A SCOTS air stewardess has been seriously injured after becoming caught up in a horrific Hogmanay crash that killed three of her colleagues.

Lauren Feeney, 25, from Renfrewshire, was pulled from the wreckage of the horror smash near Heathrow airport.

Off-duty British Airways workmates Rachel Clark, 20, Joseph Finnis, 25, and Dominic Fell, 23, were all killed when their white Toyota Yaris collided with a white Mercedes HGV.

It is understood they were all due to work on a flight out to Las Vegas on New Year’s Day.

Those who died had been travelling in a white Toyota Yaris which collided with the heavy goods vehicle in Stanwell, Surrey, twenty minutes before New Year’s Day.

Surrey Police launched an investigation into the devastating crash that saw the Mercedes lorry, part of a fleet which is operated by air services provider dnata, end up in the Longford River that runs along the perimeter of Heathrow.

Witnesses said the scene was like a “war zone with bits left all over the road”.

The lorry driver was taken to hospital as a precaution but was not thought to be seriously injured.

Police struggled to identify the victims and contacted the airline after spotting their work IDs in the mangled wreckage.

Source: Facebook

The family of Ms Feeney (above), a former Edinburgh Napier University student, were said to be keeping a bedside vigil.

Surrey Police said yesterday (Friday) that Lauren remains in a “serious condition”.

A fundraising page named BA Angels set up by fellow cabin crew member Stephen Paul Crook has raised more than £85,000 so far.

Tributes for the friends were paid, with one writing: “Fly high sweet angels, gone far too soon.”

British Airways said in a statement: “We’re deeply saddened to learn of the death of our colleagues involved in a road traffic collision.

“Our thoughts are with their family and friends, who we are supporting at this distressing time.”

The company have offered grieving cabin crew colleagues counselling.

And floral tributes have been laid at the airport as well.

The mother of Dominic Fell paid her own tribute says he will “always be my gem”.

Christina McGilligan-Fell – the former mayor of North East Lincolnshire – said: “It has been a privilege to have been his mother. He will always be my gem and my star.

“I have read many of the tributes to Dominic and they are wonderful and reflect how gregarious, genuine and humanitarian he was.

“I have never seen such wonderful accolades from people all over the country.

“I want to thank everybody for their support and the tributes to Dominic. They have been very heartening.

He left his indelible mark on the lives of so many others.”

Tributes have been paid to Rachel, who had only just started work with BA in November.

Tragically, just a month before her death, the young woman had shared photos of herself in her new uniform.

She wrote: “What a crazy 6 weeks it has been!

“Thank you to everyone that has supported me along the way and to this fabulous group of people for making these weeks bearable!

“The start of a new chapter.”

A spokesman for dnata said: “We can confirm that one of our trucks was involved in a road traffic accident on the evening of December 31.

“We are fully assisting relevant authorities with their investigations. Our thoughts and condolences are with the families of those affected by this very sad incident.”

Sergeant Chris Schultze from the Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit said: “As part of the investigation we are asking for any witnesses to come forward, and if anyone has any CCTV, dashcam footage or other information that may assist the investigation, please come forward.”