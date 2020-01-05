By Mike Merrit

IT is a smash hit show that is expected to trigger a tourist boom to the Outer Hebrides.

But the plot of the Christmas special of Call The Midwife could not be further from the truth as the islands are suffering from record low births with population forecasts the worst

in Scotland.

In the BBC special, Mother Mildred, played by Miriam Margolyes, declares that God is calling her to set up a branch house in the Outer Hebrides to help the islanders, where there is a nurse and doctor shortage struggling to deal with several expectant mothers.

However, the reality of being overrun by Hebridean babies is very different to the TV show.

According to the latest National Records of Scotland (NRS) report there were 238 births registered in the isles in 2016, 215 in 2017 and just 206 in 2018. Last year, the total is expected to fall below 200 for the first time in records that go back to 1991, when there were 329 births.

In fact, the last time there were 300 births was one-quarter of a century ago and the general trend has been steadily downwards ever since.

Scotland is facing a fertility crisis – the spring birth rate fell to its lowest level since records began, according to the most recent figures.

Provisional statistics show 12,253 births were registered in the second quarter of 2019 – 5.4% lower than 2018. It is the lowest number recorded between April and June since registration began in 1855.

Scotland’s population stands at

5.4 million, the highest it has ever been, but the Scottish Government has said it faces “distinct challenges”.

The NRS report said possible reasons for the decline included women leaving motherhood until later in life, women having fewer children and economic uncertainty, “particularly given that the beginning of the recent fall coincided with the financial crash a decade ago”.

However, the situation facing the Western Isles is far graver, because they have both a declining and ageing population, which now stands at 26,830, and increasing numbers of young people leaving. The 2011 population figure was 27,684.

Even between the last two General Elections the electorate had shrunk

by around 200.

Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil said retaining young people – and

the lack of births – in the isles was

a real problem.

“We are facing difficult issues over depopulation and there is no single magic bullet, but the solution revolves around affordable housing, jobs and the transfer of political powers that can make a real difference. I look to the Faroes a few hundred miles away and see how their population is booming and ours is not. There are vital lessons to be learned there,” he said.

Scotland’s first National Islands Plan was officially launched last month.

Reversing the plunging population levels on the islands will be the key to their long-term survival, according to the blueprint to safeguard their future.

Some islanders feel their communities are at risk as youngsters leave to seek opportunities on the mainland, the plan admits.

The document has been hailed as a “historic milestone” by the Scottish Government and seeks to address concerns about economic growth, transport and connectivity.

There are 93 inhabited islands off Scotland’s north and west coasts which contribute to the country’s “national identity”, according to the blueprint.

“Over the last 10 years, almost twice as many islands have lost populations as have gained,” the plan warns.

Projections suggest Orkney and Shetland face losing 2.2% of their population by 2041 and the Western Isles 14%. The equivalent figure for Scotland over the same time period is an increase of 5.3%.

The Outer Hebrides are expected to see a 7% decline in children and 5% of working age people over the same period. Over the last few years schools have been shut and merged as they

ran out of enough youngsters to make them viable.

Islands Minister Paul Wheelhouse said: “The plan is a key milestone but it cannot be allowed to just sit on a shelf. I now look forward to working with colleagues and partner organisations to put the plan into action.

“Through the plan’s development, Scotland is showing our island communities that they are very important to our nation, we care about their futures and that their voices are strong and being heard.”

The lack of availability of transport services along with the cost of travelling both to the mainland and between islands was a major concern raised by inhabitants. They called for better ferry services and more capacity on services which already operate. The decreasing availability but increasing cost of flights were all flagged up.

Heidi Thomas, the creator of Call

The Midwife, hailed the island location for the Christmas special as “possibly the most beautiful place

I’ve ever been”.

But it is an increasingly barren one as since 1951 the population of Harris has halved to just under 1,900.

Some islands that once had people now have none.

Between 2010 and 2012, the Outer Hebrides had a net out-migration of 97 young people aged 15-29.

According to a previous Highlands and Islands Enterprise report, population trends

for young people in the isles “are

quite bleak”.

Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, the future for several Scottish islands may have raised an alarming scenario.

People who have lived on a tiny Canadian island for decades have slowly been abandoning their town after the government announced it would be cutting off power and other services for good. Only two people plan to stay living on Little Bay Islands, a town in Newfoundland and Labrador in the country’s far east.

The Canadian government had given residents on the small island a December 31 deadline before they permanently cut off services, including electricity, snow removal and ferries.

The government will save roughly $20 million over the next two decades from the relocation.