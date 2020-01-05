Dietary matters are hard to stomach

DO you like food? I can take it or leave it. Most days, though, I take it. And then I take some more. And then I have dessert. And then some sweeties.

Perhaps you’re the same. Or perhaps you worry about what you’re eating, on the understandable grounds that everything is bad for you.

There are also ethical and environmental considerations to throw into the mix now, with claims, counter-claims, vested interests and purity spiralling. It’s all terribly complicated.

Today, as you’ve probably noticed, nearly everybody is obese. This never used to be the case. The first thing you notice about film from the olden days is that everybody except Oliver Hardy was slim.

And yet scientists have established that, back then, everyone ate puddings every day, and their main course was probably steak and kidney pie, which is now illegal in many parts of Britain.

They didn’t worry. And they didn’t get fat. Now we worry. And we get fat. This week, food has oozed out of the pages of the public prints, with the news that it’s making us ill. But one of the most disturbing stories was about people becoming sick through not eating it.

Statistics showed the number of teenagers admitted to hospital for anorexia and eating disorders had escalated dramatically in the last decade. I read this in a “British” newspaper so it wasn’t clear if it only applied to England, which is the old name for Britain. But I doubt it’s any different here.

The problem was partly attributed to celebrities and their faddy diets, and to young women copying skinny models. Now, I’m perfectly aware that men don’t matter any more – good thing too – and that their opinions are risible.

But I’m going to throw in this bit of fatherly advice. Don’t mimic the skinny models, girls. The boys won’t fancy you. These models are merely coat hangers. Get some curves. Eat steak and kidney pie followed by a stodgy pudding. Just don’t eat family bags of crisps in between times. That’s the real cause of obesity.

At the other end of the scales, it was reported that, in Scotland Not Britain, type 2 diabetes had become endemic, with the cause largely attributed to obesity. An attractive-sounding porridge and lentil soup diet was advanced as a cure. Hmm, yummy.

More yummy-sounding was the Greggs meat-free steak bake launched this month, following the success of the controversial bakery chain’s vegan sausage rolls. This month is now called Veganuary and has seen celebrities such as the inappropriately named Meat Loaf giving up meat for the duration.

Indeed, I think Meatie’s a full-time vegan now. So is Benedict Cumberbatch. Well, that’s me convinced. Actually, as with every issue under the sun, I’m in two minds about it. I think the basic motivation is good and, sometimes, I look at lumps of dead carcass in the fridge and think: “Revolting.”

I just don’t know about the ramifications, ken? These would concern personal health. News that the meat industry has suffered a terrible toll from the trend towards vegetarianism didn’t make me cry. They’ll just have to adapt and start farming Quorn.

It’s all a right boorach. We all know vegetarians who feed their pets tinned horsemeat. None of us is perfect, none of us nutrimental saints, except perhaps the vegan I read about this week who won’t get on a bus in case it runs over insects.

He’s taken things too far. But far be it from me to lecture folk about their vittles. Live and let live is a good motto, though meat eaters might find it problematic.

Could beastie ploy solve food crisis?

MEAT farmers could always turn to insects as something to rear and kill. A Zero Waste Scotland report suggested bugs could be used to make feed for animals, farmed fish and, er, people.

They might also be used for fertilisers and green fuel. And farmers wouldn’t need to hoard hundreds of acres of land, which could be left for decent ratepayers to skip or waddle about on.

The beastie often touted for this putative industry is the black soldier fly, which sounded horrible, so I looked it up and found it described as “one of the most beneficial flies in existence”. True, it can easily be mistaken for the organ pipe mud dauber wasp – an error we’ve all made – but it doesn’t feed on waste. Doesn’t even have a mooth.

Aw, sounds like a wee shame. I’m sure a movement would arise to liberate it, probably started by that bloke who won’t get on a bus.

Crushing and mangling the beasties does sound a bit functional, right enough. It’s the sort of thing aliens might do to us if they ever take a wrong turn and discover this planet. Would serve us right tae.

Choc horror: Easter spirit sorely lacking

ONLY 98 days to Easter, folks. Isn’t it exciting? Can’t wait. Already, Easter eggs are in the shops, taking over the spaces vacated by Christmas comestibles. However, once Easter is over, the spaces will be restocked with Christmas goods, and so life goes on in one neverending party during which we eat and eat and also eat.

Sadly, some shoppers haven’t joined in the spirit of things, complaining that they cannot remember now if the baby Jesus was crucified at Christmas and born at Easter or vice versa.

But who could complain about chocolate bunnies in the shops? Have these people no heart? Don’t they care about the chocolate animals? That bloke who won’t get on a bus probably doesn’t go to the supermarket either in case he accidentally knocks over a chocolate bunny and has to pick up the pieces and give it a decent burial.

More fool him. For everyone knows the chocolate in an Easter bunny or egg tastes better than exactly the same chocolate in a bar. It’s one of life’s conundrums. As is the fact that Easter eggs, being tasty, are bad for you. I’d recommend having just one a day. After your Quorn and kidney pie.