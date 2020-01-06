HE infuriated Australians by going on holiday to Hawaii as the bushfires spread and by denying any link between the blazes and climate change. Now Scott Morrison’s premiership is hanging by a thread.

Who is he?

The 51-year-old Sydney-born politician has been Australia’s PM since August 2018, having previously worked in PR.

But he has now been labelled a PR disaster?

He has endured one gaffe after another, including going on a family holiday to Hawaii as the fires overwhelmed his home state of New South Wales.

He had to return?

He cut his trip short and asked Australians to be “fair-minded”, arguing that he went to Hawaii to keep a promise to his children, adding that “to those Australians who that caused upset to I apologise for that.”

But he then concentrated on the cricket?

On January 1, ahead of a match between Australia and New Zealand, he said the bushfire crisis was “something that will happen against the backdrop of this Test match”.

He had already put his foot in it with the cricket?

The fires began to take hold in September, yet in November, he tweeted that it was “Going to be a great summer of cricket, and for our firefighters and fire-impacted communities, I'm sure our boys will give them something to cheer for”.

But it’s the worst ever bushfire season?

In its reach and ferocity, with hundreds of fires burning and so far, 20 people killed - including three volunteer firefighters. About six million hectares have been destroyed, with half a billion animals killed, including a third of the koala population.

A state of disaster has been declared in the worst-hit areas.

But the death toll of "Black Saturday" in February 2009 saw some 180 people die in Victoria.

Climate change?

The PM Said there was “no argument” about the links between "broader issues of global climate change and weather events around the world” but said it was “not a credible suggestion” to make a direct connection to any single fire event.

But data shows Australia is heating up - breaking its all-time temperature record twice in December, with 41.9C recorded and these mercury highs, along with months of severe drought, fuelling the annihilating fires.

Fireworks?

He then backed the decision to go ahead with Sydney's annual New Year's Eve firework spectacular, saying it "strikes a positive note", after more than a quarter of a million people signed a petition seeking to cancel the event.

Now Morrison’s in bother again?

After visiting the devastated NSW town of Cobargo, where locals yelled at him and he was criticised for grabbing the hand of a volunteer fighter against his will, the PM was then castigated at the weekend for releasing a slick promotional video to a track called “Live Tropical Beat”, saying 3000 army reservists have been called in to aid the firefighting effort and listing how much money is being spent on the disaster.

What now?

The firefighting continues, with many blazes out of control. Wildfires are part of Australia's annual cycle, but scientists say they have never seen anything like this event, which will permanently alter Australia's ecology as wildlife and plants are destroyed and towns razed.